TCU Football: Duggan, Avila Among Those Receiving Honors This Week

After a program-first three consecutive wins over ranked teams, the TCU Horned Frogs are getting noticed weekly for their performance on the field. Quarterback Max Duggan was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week after the win over Oklahoma State. Offensive lineman Steve Avila was named to the Associated Press Midseason All-America team.

Duggan rallied No. 13 TCU from a 17-point deficit to a 43-40 double overtime win over No. 8 Oklahoma State to keep the Horned Frogs undefeated at 6-0. The senior QB totaled 343 yards of offense and three touchdowns. He was 23 of 40 through the air with two scores and rushed 11 times for 57 yards and a TD. TCU trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter before Duggan led a 94-yard scoring drive that tied the game with less than two minutes to play. His one-yard scoring run moved him past Andy Dalton (22, 2007-10) and into a tie with Kenneth Davis (1982-85) for eighth in TCU history. Duggan is second all-time in rushing TDs by a TCU QB.

A senior from Arlington, Texas, and an All-Big 12 selection last season, Avila is a team captain who has started all six games at left guard. Avila is key in TCU being second in the nation in yards per play (7.7) while ranking third in both scoring offense (45.8 points per game) and total offense (526.7 yards per game). With 34 runs of at least 12 yards and 44 passes of 15 yards or more, TCU leads the nation in the percentage of offensive big plays at 19.0 (78-of-411).

Several other team members also received recognition this week for their performance in the win over Oklahoma State. This includes:

Dominic DiNunzio , tight end – Armed Forces Merit Award Finalist – This award honors an individual with a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football.

, tight end – Armed Forces Merit Award Finalist – This award honors an individual with a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football. Griffin Kell , placekicker – Lou Gouza Award Star of the Week - Kell was perfect on the day, making all 3 FG attempts with a long of 47 yards.

, placekicker – Lou Gouza Award Star of the Week - Kell was perfect on the day, making all 3 FG attempts with a long of 47 yards. Jordy Sandy , punter – Ray Guy Award Week 7 Ray’s 8 – Sandy had six punts with an average of 41.7 yards with a long of 48

, punter – Ray Guy Award Week 7 Ray’s 8 – Sandy had six punts with an average of 41.7 yards with a long of 48 Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston , and Kendre Miller – Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honorable Mention Players of the Week – The award goes to the best offensive player with Texas ties.

, and – Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honorable Mention Players of the Week – The award goes to the best offensive player with Texas ties. TCU Offensive Line – Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll – This award is the only award given to a unit or group. The Frogs are No. 2 in the nation with an average of 7.7 yards per play and No. 3 in the nation in both points per game and total offense, all with the help of the offensive line. They have 30 knockdown blocks in six games.

