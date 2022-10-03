TCU Football: Duggan Receives Multiple National Accolades

The awards, honors, and national accolades continue to roll in this week for TCU quarterback Max Duggan. He had a very impressive outing when TCU defeated Oklahoma on Saturday, 55-24.

Here is the complete list (so far) of the honors Duggan has received after that game:

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Manning Award Star of the Week

Davey O’Brien Great 8 Award

Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week

Helmet Sticker – ESPN College Football Final

Player of the Week – The Number One College Football Show with RJ Young

Duggan made his 32nd career start at TCU and totaled 418 yards of offense and five touchdowns. He completed 23-of-33 passes for 302 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 116 yards rushing on just five carries with two additional scores. It was his fourth career 100-yard rushing game and made him just the fifth quarterback nationally since 1996 to average at least 23.0 yards per rush on a minimum of five carries.

Duggan's 67-yard touchdown run was the second-longest of his career, trailing only his TCU quarterback record 81-yard scoring rush against Texas Tech in 2020. His two rushing touchdowns gave him 21 in his career, tied for 10th in TCU history. He's fourth in passing yards with 6,917.

The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native became just the second player nationally in the last 15 years and first since Lamar Jackson in 2016 to have a touchdown pass and touchdown run of at least 60 yards in the first quarter of a game.

Duggan leads the nation in passing efficiency (202.2) while ranking third in completion percentage (74.5, 70-of-94).

