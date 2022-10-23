TCU Football: Frogs Pull Off Another Furious Comeback To Beat Kansas State

The TCU Horned Frogs had to crawl back once again in order to pull off the win Saturday night. At one point, the Frogs were trailing 28-10. Twenty-eight unanswered points led TCU to their seventh consecutive win defeating Kansas State 38-28.

No lead is safe when playing this team. Quarterback Max Duggan spoke to the resiliency of this squad and the trust they all have in each other. Both sides of the ball contributed to this comeback effort.

Duggan went 17 of 26 for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Kendre Miller was featured heavily in this game, running the ball 29 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. His violent running wore down the Wildcats defensive front in the second half. Miller has scored in eight consecutive games, the second longest streak in program history.

Receivers Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley led the air attack for the Frogs. They both had 74 yards and a score. Johnston's touchdown gave the Frogs a late lead on a deep ball from Duggan. Johnston's physicality and his ability to win at the catch point has proven to be a lethal asset for the Frogs to take advantage of.

Wiley was the recipient of a four-yard touchdown pass from Duggan right before the half. This was a massive turning point in the game and seemed to ignite some momentum in the Frogs.

Kansas State went with a conservative approach in the second half. Quarterback Adrian Martinez went out early so the Wildcats heavily relied on Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn had an excellent game and converted on several third downs making defenders miss all night. He finished with 12 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in four catches for 38 yards.

TCU opened up the second half with a 13-play 77-yard touchdown drive capitalized by a Kendre Miller touchdown. The Wildcats were unable to knock down two field goals and the secondary got two key interceptions by Bud Clark and Tre'Vius Hodges Tomlinson.

It was all TCU in the second half outscoring Kansas State 21-0. This team has had multiple comeback victories and four consecutive wins against ranked opponents. TCU is so versatile and can find multiple ways to beat you. It was a black out night at Amon G. Carter Stadium and TCU set another student attendance record of 6,512. They're a fun team to watch and Head Coach Sonny Dykes could not have asked for a better way to start his career at TCU.

The Frogs move to 7-0 and sole possession of first place in the Big 12. They've moved up to No. 7 in the country in the recent AP Poll. They will hit the road to take on West Virginia next Saturday at 11 a.m.

