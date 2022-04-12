TCU Football: Horned Frogs Land Florida State Running Back Corey Wren Through Transfer Portal

TCU added much needed running back depth to its roster with the incoming transfer of Corey Wren from Florida State University. Even with Kendre Miller, Emari Demercado, Emani Bailey, and Daimarqua Foster already filling up the depth chart in the running back room, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes believes, "You can never be deep enough at running back." With Foster undergoing surgery on Friday for a high ankle sprain, words rarely ring so true. Foster is expected back for Fall camp.

Listed at 5'10 190lbs, Wren is known for his speed and kick return abilities, and also ran track at Florida State. Running track in high school out of New Orleans, Wren was a four-time indoor Louisiana state champion in the 60 meter dash, breaking the Louisiana state record with a time of 6.79 seconds in the 2020 state championship. His personal best of 10.41 in the 100 meter was the fastest time in Louisiana in 2019 and the fifth fasted in the nation that year.

Wren entered the transfer portal on March 29th, and officially chose TCU over the University of Houston and Southern Methodist University over the weekend. TCU had recruited the three star class of 2020 New Orleans native out of high school.

Newly anointed TCU running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr also recruited Wren out of high school while at the University of Memphis, and the newly minted Sonny Dykes hire is paying immediate dividends. Among others, Wren held offers from Georgia, Ohio State, USC and Oklahoma out of high school and could contribute immediately in the return game.

On his opportunity and commitment to TCU, Wren exclaimed, "Extremely thankful. TCU was the right fit with the right opportunity. I'm just ready to ball!"

Wren, a redshirt sophomore plans to run track at TCU as well.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.