Skip to main content
TCU Football: Horned Frogs Survive in Defensive Battle with Texas

Twitter: @TCUFootball

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Survive in Defensive Battle with Texas

TCU proved all the doubters wrong with a big win in Austin Saturday night.

TCU traveled to Austin with the entire college football world predicting that this magical playoff run would come to an end. With TCU's biggest challenge yet, they prevailed knocking off the Longhorns 17-10 in a defensive slugfest.

It was not a pretty game for either side offensively. Quarterback Quinn Ewers' first pass that didn't hit the ground was to TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Bijan Robinson was held in check all night long finishing with 12 carries for 29 yards. Texas was backed up the entire first half thanks to some terrific punting from Jordy Sandy.

The Longhorns had several miscues with seven costly penalties and dropped passes. Their offense never got it going but a lot of credit goes to the TCU defense for coming in with a game plan and executing it. Johnny Hodges finished with a team-leading 11 tackles and Dylan Horton had his way at the line of scrimmage contributing five tackles and a sack. 

It wasn't much better for the TCU offense as Max Duggan had pressure the entire game. Barryn Sorrell was disruptive, blowing up plays all night long and winning against the TCU offensive line. He finished with 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. TCU had the ball several times inside of Texas territory but were unable to capitalize.

The first points of the game came with 1:20 in the first half off a 34-yard field goal from Griffin Kell. After a few punts to open up the second half, the game completely changed. Kendre Miller finally found a seam and took it 75 yards to the house to put the Frogs up 10-0. In a game that was missing the homerun play, TCU finally exploited the Longhorn defense. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Miller would finish with 21 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Texas would respond with a field goal, but TCU punched back with a nine play, 80-yard drive resulting in a touchdown pass from Duggan to Quentin Johnston. Johnston was wide open after some miscommunication in the Texas secondary. The wide receiver was huge for the Horned Frogs as all three of his catches were timely including one to end the game. 

TCU almost gave the game away at the end with a bad fumble from Duggan which resulted in a Texas touchdown. The Frogs never gave the ball back running out the clock. 

Sonny Dykes is the first TCU football head coach to win his first 10 games. The Frogs are now 8-3 against Texas since joining the Big 12 and with the win, have clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game in Arlington.

However, these Frogs have their eyes on something much bigger: the CFB playoff. TCU will head to Waco next week to take on Baylor before heading home to host Iowa State. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball as Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football Week 11: Baylor Tears And Texas Is Not Back

By Barry Lewis
Texas Longhorns linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (2) tackles Texas Christian Horned Frogs kick returner Derius Davis (11) during the opening kickoff at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Texas Halftime Report

By Barry Lewis
TCU Basketball Week 1
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Mike Miles Scores 26 in 77-66 Win Over Lamar

By Zion Trammell
Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
Football

TCU Football at Texas: Live Game Day Thread

By Barry Lewis
2B5575C9-43FA-47DC-8F0A-B230ACCB0BC6
Football

TCU football: All Your UT Memes For Game Day

By David Tucker
TCU Spring Football Game #26 Safety Bud Clark_#11 and Wide Receiver #11 Derius Davis
Football

How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Texas

By Tyler Brown
ESPN College GameDay at TCU, Nov 2009
Mem'ries Sweet

TCU Football: ESPN College GameDay Once Again Features The Frogs

By Barry Lewis
TCU Football
Football

TCU Football: Keys to the Game at Texas

By Ian Napetian