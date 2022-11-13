TCU Football: Horned Frogs Survive in Defensive Battle with Texas

TCU traveled to Austin with the entire college football world predicting that this magical playoff run would come to an end. With TCU's biggest challenge yet, they prevailed knocking off the Longhorns 17-10 in a defensive slugfest.

It was not a pretty game for either side offensively. Quarterback Quinn Ewers' first pass that didn't hit the ground was to TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Bijan Robinson was held in check all night long finishing with 12 carries for 29 yards. Texas was backed up the entire first half thanks to some terrific punting from Jordy Sandy.

The Longhorns had several miscues with seven costly penalties and dropped passes. Their offense never got it going but a lot of credit goes to the TCU defense for coming in with a game plan and executing it. Johnny Hodges finished with a team-leading 11 tackles and Dylan Horton had his way at the line of scrimmage contributing five tackles and a sack.

It wasn't much better for the TCU offense as Max Duggan had pressure the entire game. Barryn Sorrell was disruptive, blowing up plays all night long and winning against the TCU offensive line. He finished with 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. TCU had the ball several times inside of Texas territory but were unable to capitalize.

The first points of the game came with 1:20 in the first half off a 34-yard field goal from Griffin Kell. After a few punts to open up the second half, the game completely changed. Kendre Miller finally found a seam and took it 75 yards to the house to put the Frogs up 10-0. In a game that was missing the homerun play, TCU finally exploited the Longhorn defense.

Miller would finish with 21 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Texas would respond with a field goal, but TCU punched back with a nine play, 80-yard drive resulting in a touchdown pass from Duggan to Quentin Johnston. Johnston was wide open after some miscommunication in the Texas secondary. The wide receiver was huge for the Horned Frogs as all three of his catches were timely including one to end the game.

TCU almost gave the game away at the end with a bad fumble from Duggan which resulted in a Texas touchdown. The Frogs never gave the ball back running out the clock.

Sonny Dykes is the first TCU football head coach to win his first 10 games. The Frogs are now 8-3 against Texas since joining the Big 12 and with the win, have clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game in Arlington.

However, these Frogs have their eyes on something much bigger: the CFB playoff. TCU will head to Waco next week to take on Baylor before heading home to host Iowa State.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.