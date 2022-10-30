TCU Football: Horned Frogs Take Care of Business Defeating West Virginia 41-31

The TCU Horned Frogs are now 8-0 after a 41-31 victory over West Virginia. This was the Frogs' first victory over the Mountaineers since 2017.

These two teams battled in the first half trading blows. West Virginia opened up the scoring with an eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive completed by a one-yard touchdown run from CJ Donaldson.

The Frogs responded with a quick three-play drive when Max Duggan found Taye Barber for a 71-yard scamper. This was a recurring theme for each team's scoring drives. The Mountaineers methodically moved their way down the field against this TCU defense while the Frogs had a lot of explosive plays leading to quick drives.

Duggan completed a 55-yard pass to Quentin Johnston for TCU's second scoring drive. The wide receiver continues to have a monster year as he had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown despite dealing with some ankle issues.

TCU led 28-21 at the half but once again the second half adjustments by the defense helped the Frogs pull away. No massive comeback was necessary today but the defense held West Virginia to 10 points in the second half. The defensive line was able to pressure JT Daniels and kept him on his heels. A key goal-line stop in the third quarter was a huge momentum shift for TCU.

Player Stats TCU West Virginia Passing Max Duggan: 16/28, 341 yds 3 TDS 1 INT JT Daniels: 23/39, 275 yds 2 TDS 1 INT Rushing Kendre Miller: 12 car, 120 yds, 1 TD CJ Donaldson: 19 car, 104 yds, 2 TD Receiving Taye Barber: 4 rec, 99 yds, 1 TD Sam James: 6 rec 95 yds

Kendre Miller continued his stellar campaign running for 120 yards on just 12 carries. He is an extremely versatile back mixing in his patience and explosiveness. He now has nine consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

However, West Virginia stayed within striking distance the whole game. They were down 34-31 late and a chance to tie or take the lead after an interception by Malachi Ruffin. However, the Frogs stood strong and put the game away with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Savion Williams on fourth down.

This was not a pretty win for TCU. A couple of turnovers and silly penalties kept West Virginia in this game. But, winning in Morgantown is not easy and the Big 12 has proven to be quite unpredictable this season.

West Virginia falls to 3-5 on the season and they will take on Iowa State next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. For TCU, they will stay in Texas for the remainder of the regular season and will host Texas Tech next Saturday.

