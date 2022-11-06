TCU Football: Horned Frogs Take The Saddle Trophy in 34-24 Win Over Texas Tech

In a game where star wide receiver Quentin Johnston didn't play a single snap due to an ankle injury and linebacker Dee Winters left in the third quarter because of a targeting foul, the Horned Frogs fought and walked away with a 34-24 win over the Red Raiders.

The excitement for today's game began early in the morning with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Crew paying a visit to Fort Worth. Fans lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. to secure a spot.

That excitement carried into the game. Derius Davis once again showcased his explosiveness taking a 82-yard punt return to the house giving the Frogs a 7-0 lead. He now has the most punt returns for touchdowns in TCU history.

However, the offense wasn't able to keep that momentum going. After a stop on fourth down, the Red Raiders drove 80 yards in three plays leading to a Jerand Bradley touchdown.

After trading field goals, TCU went into the half with a 13-10 lead. Texas Tech took a 17-13 lead three minutes into the second half. However, that second half magic kicked in for TCU and took the lead on a 10-play, 81-yard drive resulting in a Kendre Miller two-yard touchdown.

TCU didn't look back and stepped up on defense. A crucial fourth down stop led to another Derius Davis touchdown courtesy of Max Duggan and later Emari Demercado found pay dirt from 16 yards out.

The defense looked much better in this contest limiting big plays and holding up in the secondary. The offense was limited without Johnston but the Frogs saw players like Davis, Demercado and Taye Barber step up.

Player Stats TCU Texas Tech Passing Max Duggan: 12/23 195 yds 2 TDs Behren Morton: 7/10 79 yds 1 TD Rushing Kendre Miller: 21 car 158 yds 1 TD Cam'Ron Valdez: 3 car 71 yds Receiving Taye Barber: 3 rec 62 yds Jerand Bradley: 2 rec 54 yds

Head Coach Sonny Dykes has this team rolling. Whether that is by virtue of the Hypno Toad or the "Frogs by 90" slogan seen across social media, this TCU team is special. They find ways to win and have so many weapons on the offense. The Horned Frogs have beaten the Red Raiders for the fourth season in a row.

Texas Tech falls to 4-5 and will play Kansas next Saturday at 6 p.m. TCU moves to 9-0 and will play a pivotal game at Texas next Saturday. For the time being, all eyes move to Tuesday to see where the CFB Committee places the Horned Frogs in the Top 25 poll.

