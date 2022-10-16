TCU Football: Horned Frogs Win in Overtime Thriller Over Oklahoma State

TCU picked up its biggest win, in years, Saturday defeating the #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 43-40 in double overtime. TCU set a student attendance record of 6,224 and the second-highest overall attendance in program history of 49,594.

The Frogs got off to a slow start on offense, with two short drives leading to a 14-0 deficit. Quarterback Spencer Sanders punched in two rushing scores, and the Cowboys looked good.

The Frogs responded with an impressive drive capped off by a Max Duggan one-yard score to make it 14-7. One challenge for TCU in the first half was putting up touchdowns in the red zone. TCU had multiple opportunities to score and had to settle for field goals. Oklahoma State went to the half with a 24-13 advantage.

In the third quarter, both teams were trading field goals. The defense was bending but not breaking and keeping TCU in the game.

It was the fourth quarter when the magic began for the Horned Frogs. A nice punt return by Derius Davis set the Frogs up in good field position. The drive resulted in a three-yard touchdown from Kendre Miller to cut the lead to 30-23.

Then, the momentum seemed to completely shift after one play. On a 2nd and 9, Sanders dropped back to pass, threw a deep ball, and was picked off by Bud Clark. Amon G. Carter Stadium erupted, and the fans were roaring with cheers.

The Frogs weren't able to capitalize right away after a three-and-out, but the next offensive possession saw an eight-play, 94-yard touchdown drive capped off by a creative play call and a score by Jared Wiley. The score was tied 30-30 and went to overtime.

TCU scored a touchdown when Duggan found Quentin Johnston wide open for a 25-yard score. The Cowboys responded with a Dominic Richardson score. In the second overtime, Oklahoma State had a costly holding penalty, seemingly ending the drive and thus settling for a field goal to lead 40-37.

The Horned Frogs ran six running plays, and Kendre Miller scored the game winning touchdown. Fans stormed the field, and the celebration began in Fort Worth.

Duggan finished throwing 23 of 40 for 286 yards and three total touchdowns. Quentin Johnston had another outstanding game with 8 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. His size and physical play make him a red-zone target. Miller had 22 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Miller has had a score in every game this season.

For the defense, Johnny Hodges led the team with 10 tackles. Dee Winters had seven tackles, including two for loss and a sack. Griffin Kell was also a huge part of this win making all three of his field goals to pair with four PATs.

There is no doubt about it that this TCU team is special. Head Coach Sonny Dykes has turned this program around, and even though they were trailing for most of the game, TCU dug in and scrapped out a win. This team is fast and physical, and the fans love it.

TCU has now beaten ranked opponents three weeks in a row for the first time in program history. They move to 6-0, in first place in the Big 12, and to the 8th spot in the country in the recent AP poll. They will have another home game against Kansas State on Saturday at 7 p.m. Another battle of the undefeated.

