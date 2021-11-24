TCU Football Injury Report: Week 13

Interim head coach Jerry Kill addressed the media on Tuesday during TCU's weekly press conference. Coach Kill said everyone is banged up at the end of the season, so having a quarterback with the mental toughness of Max Duggan is a crucial reflection of the team. Kill was asked for an injury update to a couple of TCU's key players. When asked for an injury update on Zach Evans, Kill stated:

"He won't play. He won't play the rest of the season." -TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill

Kill was asked about Quentin Johnston before he left the podium.

"Questionable. I don't see him playing. He didn't practice yesterday. He ran around a little bit but didn't practice or make any cuts or do any of that stuff. He may do some of that today, but you know I don't see him playing but he might. You never know it's too early." -Kill

The short turnaround might make it a bit more difficult for some of TCU's walking wounded to make a return to game action this week with the game being played on the Friday after Thanksgiving in lieu of a usual Saturday.

