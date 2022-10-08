Lawrence, Kansas was rocking for the morning matchup between TCU and Kansas. An appearance from the College Gameday crew heightened the excitement for this game and it lived up to the hype.

A back and forth game in the second half saw the Horned Frogs winning 38-31. Quarterback Jalon Daniels had to exit the game in the second quarter with a right shoulder injury. It was backup Jason Bean that came in and brought some offensive firepower. Both teams each scored 28 points in the second half.

A massive turning point in the game was the fumble by Daniels at the one yard line. The Frogs responded by driving 99 yards in just six plays capped off by a one yard score by Kendre Miller to push the lead to 10-0. Miller finished with 19 carries, 88 yards and a touchdown. He had some violent runs in the second half.

Kansas was able to tie the game at 10 when Bean found Mason Fairchild for a 12-yard score. Fairchild had an excellent game with three catches for 80 yards and a score. A few possessions later, the Jayhawks took the lead thanks to a Luke Grimm touchdown catch to make it 17-10.

TCU followed up with a much needed response when Derius Davis took the pass from Max Duggan 51 yards to the house. He is one of the most lethal weapons in college football when he has the ball in open space.

This game was going back and forth with both offenses showing off their firepower. In what started as a slow game quickly turned into a shoot-out.

Wide receiver Quentin Skinner had a monster second half including an unbelievable grab to tie the game at 31. He caught the ball in the back of the end zone and was able to get his knee in bounds. Skinner finished with four catches for 98 yards and two scores.

Max Duggan did not let the late-game pressure get to him. With the game tied at 31 and four minutes to go, Duggan took the Frogs 68 yards into the endzone in six plays. A terrific grab by Quentin Johnston put the frogs up 38-31.

This was a spectacular throw by Duggan and an even tougher catch by Johnston. Johnston was tearing up the Jayhawks' secondary leading to a career high 14 catches, 206 yards and a touchdown. It's the most receptions by a TCU receiver since Josh Doctson had 18 catches in 2015. It's also the most receiving yards by a TCU player since 2016.

The TCU defense held up when it mattered the most forcing a turnover on downs with 37 seconds left. The defense could've played better but the turnovers forced were encouraging.

Max Duggan finished the game completing 23 of 33 for 208 yards and four total touchdowns. He also threw his first interception of the season at the end of the first half. However, his veteran leadership and poise has this Frogs team rolling.

Kansas put up an outstanding effort despite the loss. The Jayhawks are no longer an "easy win" on the schedule and this team will keep making noise this season. They have an excellent front seven and a solid receiving core. We're all hoping for the best with Jalon Daniels as we await to hear the severity of his injury.

The Jayhawks fall to 5-1 and they will travel to Oklahoma next Saturday to take on the Sooners. TCU improves to 5-0 with a home matchup against Oklahoma State next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. That will surely have the college football worlds' attention.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.