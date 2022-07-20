TCU Football: Miller Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

TCU running back Kendre Miller has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which will be presented at the end of the season to the best running back in the nation.

The prestigious Doak Walker Award was created in 1989 to recognize the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom, and citizenship in the community. It is the only major collegiate football award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

A TCU player has won the Doak Walker Award once in its history. LaDainian Tomlinson won the 2000 Doak Walker Award the same year he was a finalist for the Heisman.

Last year’s winner was Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State). Other Big 12 players on the watch list include Eric Gray (Oklahoma), Roschon Johnson (Texas), Devon Neal (Kansas), Dominic Richardson (Oklahoma State), Bijan Robinson (Texas), and Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State).

A total of 74 running backs from across the country are on the watch list. For the complete watch list, click here.

Miller is a junior from Mount Enterprise, Texas. He currently ranks No. 1 nationally among active Power 5 conference players with his 7.4 yards per carry (YPC) average.

Miller placed second last season at TCU with 623 yards rushing while topping the team with seven touchdowns. His 7.5 YPC mark ranked fourth for a season at TCU, giving him two of the top-six averages in program history in his first two seasons. He ran for a career-high 185 yards, and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 52-31 win at Texas Tech. His scoring runs of 33, 75, and 45 yards made him the only player in the nation in 2021, with three touchdowns of at least 33 yards in the same game. He rushed for 112 yards on 12 attempts, including a 56-yard touchdown, in a victory over Kansas. He also ran for 102 yards at Kansas State while tying a career-high with four receptions. His first career receiving touchdown went for 53 yards at Oklahoma.

