TCU Football: More Depth, Insight Desired From "Carter Boys" Show

When I sat down to watch “Carter Boys” on ESPN+, I had certain expectations for a show billed as the college version of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”.

“Hard Knocks” follows an NFL team during the preseason and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the film room, position meetings, practices, and personal stories.

“Carter Boys” followed a similar outline in episode one. Footage from multiple fall camp meetings and practices, speeches from head coach Sonny Dykes, and a day-in-the-life perspective with junior offensive lineman Andrew Coker provided a unique look at the team. The feature on STATSports, a technology that tracks effort levels, really intrigued me.

The stage was set for a deep dive into the program.

Then episode two fell flat, at least in my opinion.

Sure, it was interesting to learn how TCU’s equipment arrives at the opponent’s stadium, that TSA conducts screenings on campus, the team flies off the same tarmac as the Dallas Cowboys, and nearly 200 people, including players, coaches, administrative staff, and spouses, fly on the charter plane.

But I had more questions.

How many people are involved in loading up the truck? Who drives it? An interview with the equipment managers and truck driver would have caught my attention.

The focus then shifts to the players waiting in the hotel before loading the buses for Folsom Field. The final 5-10 minutes is a highlight reel of the Colorado win.

Like any Horned Frogs fan, I love reliving wins and watching exciting plays. But I wanted the inside story on what the team did during the nearly 40-minute lightning delay. It was mentioned, but not explored.

And the game compilation essentially skipped over TCU’s first-half struggles. Dykes mentioned the slow start during the post-game locker room speech. I’m curious about the mood on the sideline during the first half before senior wide receiver Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return.

The episode showed nothing from earlier in the week either. The team meetings, practices, adversity on the practice field, attending class – everything a college student-athlete encounters in a week – did not make it into the show.

I understand there are limits on what can air, but this looks very different from other “behind-the-scenes” shows ESPN produces.

In 2020, I watched an “Our Time” series and it echoed the “Hard Knocks” style better.

Clips from weekly meetings, practices, and film study were included in every episode along with short feature stories on players and coaches. You learned what motivated them beyond football, which made you cheer harder for on-field success.

The raw emotions, both positive and negative, captured on the sideline made the game recaps come alive. Even players and coaches being tested for COVID-19 appeared in multiple episodes.

The viewer felt like a part of the football program.

Perhaps my expectations should change since “Carter Boys” is not an “Our Time” product. After watching the first episode, though, the potential exists for more depth than what episode two offered.

Senior offensive lineman Steve Avila’s post-game locker room speech got me excited about the season. Embracing the now, not worrying about the future, and believing in each other.

Give me those authentic moments, human-interest stories, and all the other pieces that define college football.

The Carter Boys releases on ESPN+ every Thursday at 6pm throughout the football season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.