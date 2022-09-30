Know Your Foe: Oklahoma Football Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 1. Here are some key players on the OU team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #8 Dillon Gabriel

Three-star Quarterback from Mililani, Hawaii. Junior

The 6-0 205 lb. quarterback is a transfer from UCF. He is a very dangerous quarterback, and has already made his presence felt at OU. He is a quarterback that can do just about anything, whether it be staying in the pocket or escaping the pocket to pass or even take off running he does it all. He continues to be a great player and his stats will tell us just that. Gabriel has completed 78 out of 117 passes for 1,089 yards with eleven touchdowns with no interceptions. OU loves to mix up rushing and passing plays to keep defenses guessing, so the frogs will have to play some tough defense to avoid them scoring with ease.

Dillon Gabriel 2019 2020 2021 2022 Attempts 398 413 102 117 Completions 236 248 70 78 Completion % 59.3% 60% 68.6% 66.7% Yards 3,653 3,570 814 1,089 Average 9.2 8.6 8.0 9.3 Touchdowns 29 32 9 11 Interceptions 7 4 3 0 Long 75 93 47 53 Sacks 22 22 6 8 Ratings 156.9 156.3 158.9 175.9

RB #0 Eric Gray

Four-star Running Back from Memphis, Tennessee. Senior

Gray is a 5-10 211 lb. running back who transferred to OU from Tennessee last season. He is a very shifty back with speed who can also break tackles making it hard to bring him down sometimes. He is already only twelve yards shy of his last seasons yardage and they have only played four games. Gray is the type of player that wears down defenses, he has rushed for 400 yards on 53 attempts this season averaging 7.5 yards per carry. TCU will have to stop him and keep him below his average in order to be successful.

Eric Gray 2019 2020 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 101 157 78 53 Rushing Yards 539 772 412 400 Rushing Average 5.3 4.9 5.3 7.5 Rushing Touchdowns 4 4 2 2 Rushing Long 94 33 48 44

WR #17 Marvin Mims

Four-star Wide Receiver from Frisco, Texas. Junior

Marvin Mims is one of the best receivers in the nation. He is not one of the tallest and biggest receivers only standing at 5-11 184 lb. However he will literally tear defenses apart with his speed, knowledge, and ability to run great routes. This season he has been really great, seeming to gain great connection with his quarterback Dillon Gabriel already. This season he has 18 receptions resulting in 397 yards with three touchdowns. He plays a vital role on OU's offense, so TCU's secondary needs to have the heads up mindset at all times so they don't get embarrassed by this star.

Marvin Mims 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 37 32 18 Yards 610 705 397 Average 16.5 22.0 22.1 Touchdowns 3 5 9 Long 61 67 58

WR #10 Theo Wease

Five-star Wide Receiver from Allen, Texas. Junior

Wease is one of OU's top recruits on the roster, and he has definitely shown us why. He also provides a different style of receiver than Mims. Wease is still a greater route runner, however he is taller and bigger standing at 6-3 200 lb. making it easier for him to go up and make plays especially on smaller secondaries. This could make it tough for the Horned Frogs due to the smaller secondary the frogs have.

Theo Wease 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 8 37 11 Yards 136 530 195 Average 17.0 14.3 17.7 Touchdowns 2 4 2 Long 37 48 56

