Know Your Foe: Oklahoma Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 1. Here are some key players on the OU team that TCU fans should know before the game.
QB #8 Dillon Gabriel
Three-star Quarterback from Mililani, Hawaii. Junior
The 6-0 205 lb. quarterback is a transfer from UCF. He is a very dangerous quarterback, and has already made his presence felt at OU. He is a quarterback that can do just about anything, whether it be staying in the pocket or escaping the pocket to pass or even take off running he does it all. He continues to be a great player and his stats will tell us just that. Gabriel has completed 78 out of 117 passes for 1,089 yards with eleven touchdowns with no interceptions. OU loves to mix up rushing and passing plays to keep defenses guessing, so the frogs will have to play some tough defense to avoid them scoring with ease.
|Dillon Gabriel
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Attempts
398
413
102
117
Completions
236
248
70
78
Completion %
59.3%
60%
68.6%
66.7%
Yards
3,653
3,570
814
1,089
Average
9.2
8.6
8.0
9.3
Touchdowns
29
32
9
11
Interceptions
7
4
3
0
Long
75
93
47
53
Sacks
22
22
6
8
Ratings
156.9
156.3
158.9
175.9
RB #0 Eric Gray
Four-star Running Back from Memphis, Tennessee. Senior
Gray is a 5-10 211 lb. running back who transferred to OU from Tennessee last season. He is a very shifty back with speed who can also break tackles making it hard to bring him down sometimes. He is already only twelve yards shy of his last seasons yardage and they have only played four games. Gray is the type of player that wears down defenses, he has rushed for 400 yards on 53 attempts this season averaging 7.5 yards per carry. TCU will have to stop him and keep him below his average in order to be successful.
|Eric Gray
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Rushing Attempts
101
157
78
53
Rushing Yards
539
772
412
400
Rushing Average
5.3
4.9
5.3
7.5
Rushing Touchdowns
4
4
2
2
Rushing Long
94
33
48
44
WR #17 Marvin Mims
Four-star Wide Receiver from Frisco, Texas. Junior
Marvin Mims is one of the best receivers in the nation. He is not one of the tallest and biggest receivers only standing at 5-11 184 lb. However he will literally tear defenses apart with his speed, knowledge, and ability to run great routes. This season he has been really great, seeming to gain great connection with his quarterback Dillon Gabriel already. This season he has 18 receptions resulting in 397 yards with three touchdowns. He plays a vital role on OU's offense, so TCU's secondary needs to have the heads up mindset at all times so they don't get embarrassed by this star.
|Marvin Mims
|2020
|2021
|2022
Receptions
37
32
18
Yards
610
705
397
Average
16.5
22.0
22.1
Touchdowns
3
5
9
Long
61
67
58
WR #10 Theo Wease
Five-star Wide Receiver from Allen, Texas. Junior
Wease is one of OU's top recruits on the roster, and he has definitely shown us why. He also provides a different style of receiver than Mims. Wease is still a greater route runner, however he is taller and bigger standing at 6-3 200 lb. making it easier for him to go up and make plays especially on smaller secondaries. This could make it tough for the Horned Frogs due to the smaller secondary the frogs have.
|Theo Wease
|2020
|2021
|2022
Receptions
8
37
11
Yards
136
530
195
Average
17.0
14.3
17.7
Touchdowns
2
4
2
Long
37
48
56
