Know Your Foe: Oklahoma Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Sooners to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 1. Here are some key players on the OU team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #8 Dillon Gabriel

Three-star Quarterback from Mililani, Hawaii. Junior

The 6-0 205 lb. quarterback is a transfer from UCF. He is a very dangerous quarterback, and has already made his presence felt at OU. He is a quarterback that can do just about anything, whether it be staying in the pocket or escaping the pocket to pass or even take off running he does it all. He continues to be a great player and his stats will tell us just that. Gabriel has completed 78 out of 117 passes for 1,089 yards with eleven touchdowns with no interceptions. OU loves to mix up rushing and passing plays to keep defenses guessing, so the frogs will have to play some tough defense to avoid them scoring with ease.

Dillon Gabriel's Career statistics 

Dillon Gabriel2019202020212022

Attempts

398

413

102

117

Completions

236

248

70

78

Completion %

59.3%

60%

68.6%

66.7%

Yards

3,653

3,570

814

1,089

Average

9.2

8.6

8.0

9.3

Touchdowns

29

32

9

11

Interceptions

7

4

3

0

Long

75

93

47

53

Sacks

22

22

6

8

Ratings

156.9

156.3

158.9

175.9

RB #0 Eric Gray

Four-star Running Back from Memphis, Tennessee. Senior

Gray is a 5-10 211 lb. running back who transferred to OU from Tennessee last season. He is a very shifty back with speed who can also break tackles making it hard to bring him down sometimes. He is already only twelve yards shy of his last seasons yardage and they have only played four games. Gray is the type of player that wears down defenses, he has rushed for 400 yards on 53 attempts this season averaging 7.5 yards per carry. TCU will have to stop him and keep him below his average in order to be successful.

Eric Gray's Career Statistics

Eric Gray2019202020212022

Rushing Attempts

101

157

78

53

Rushing Yards

539

772

412

400

Rushing Average

5.3

4.9

5.3

7.5

Rushing Touchdowns

4

4

2

2

Rushing Long

94

33

48

44

WR #17 Marvin Mims

Four-star Wide Receiver from Frisco, Texas. Junior

Marvin Mims is one of the best receivers in the nation. He is not one of the tallest and biggest receivers only standing at 5-11 184 lb. However he will literally tear defenses apart with his speed, knowledge, and ability to run great routes. This season he has been really great, seeming to gain great connection with his quarterback Dillon Gabriel already. This season he has 18 receptions resulting in 397 yards with three touchdowns. He plays a vital role on OU's offense, so TCU's secondary needs to have the heads up mindset at all times so they don't get embarrassed by this star.

Marvin Mims Career Statistics

Marvin Mims202020212022

Receptions

37

32

18

Yards

610

705

397

Average

16.5

22.0

22.1

Touchdowns

3

5

9

Long

61

67

58

WR #10 Theo Wease

Five-star Wide Receiver from Allen, Texas. Junior

Wease is one of OU's top recruits on the roster, and he has definitely shown us why. He also provides a different style of receiver than Mims. Wease is still a greater route runner, however he is taller and bigger standing at 6-3 200 lb. making it easier for him to go up and make plays especially on smaller secondaries. This could make it tough for the Horned Frogs due to the smaller secondary the frogs have.

Theo Wease Career Statistics

Theo Wease202020212022

Receptions

8

37

11

Yards

136

530

195

Average

17.0

14.3

17.7

Touchdowns

2

4

2

Long

37

48

56

