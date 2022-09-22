TCU Football: SMU Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the SMU Mustangs in the Battle of the Iron Skillet on Saturday, September 24. Here are some key players on the SMU team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #8 Tanner Mordecai

Four-star Quarterback from Waco, Texas. Senior

Tanner Mordecai is a 6-3 214 lb. quarterback transfer from Oklahoma, playing his second season at SMU. Mordecai has proven he has an arm and can destroy defenses. Currently, he is third in total passing yards at 1,013 and fourth in passing touchdowns with ten touchdown throws. He has thrown three interceptions, which is typical for a quarterback who throws the ball as much as he does. These are some impressive numbers. Mordecai is on watch lists for many awards this season, and his starting numbers tell you why. TCU should look for Mordecai to throw a lot. The Frogs' defense will have to stay on his receivers and put a lot of pressure on him to succeed in this game.

Tanner Mordecai 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Attempts 4 26 40 454 117 Completions 2 16 32 308 70 Completion % 50% 61.5% 80% 67.8% 59.8% Yards 37 207 395 3,628 1,013 Average 9.3 8.0 9.9 8.0 8.7 Touchdowns 0 2 2 39 10 Interceptions 0 0 1 12 3 Long 33 40 33 68 75 Sacks 0 0 2 16 3 Ratings 127.7 153.8 174.4 158.0 155.6

RB #25 TJ McDaniel

Three-star Running Back from Southlake, Texas. Sophomore

McDaniel is coming off a season-ending injury last season and has started his season off pretty strong, recording 156 yards on 24 attempts with two touchdowns. Even though SMU is a pass-heavy offense, McDaniel and Tre Siggers still play a vital part in their offense, keeping defenses on their heels. The Frogs need to be very careful and keep McDaniel running up the middle and not let him escape to the outside lanes because his speed kills defenses on the outside.

TJ McDaniel 2019 2020 2022 Rushing Attempts 41 60 24 Rushing Yards 236 297 156 Rushing Average 5.8 4.9 6.5 Rushing Touchdowns 3 1 2 Rushing Long 48 23 57

RB #4 Tre Siggers

Three-star Running Back from Duncanville, Texas. Senior

Siggers is a 5-9 204 lb. running back who provides a much different running style from his teammate TJ McDaniel. Tre Siggers prefers to bulldoze up the middle picking up needed yards, likely near the end zone or on third downs. He has rushed for 140 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown this season. TCU needs to be prepared for both running styles, or the SMU duo could be problematic for them.

Tre Siggers 2019 2020 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 152 85 147 31 Rushing Yards 853 458 727 140 Rushing Average 5.6 5.4 4.9 4.5 Rushing Touchdowns 6 1 9 1 Rushing Long 53 26 46 13

WR #11 Rashee Rice

Three-star Wide Receiver from North Richland Hills, Texas. Senior

The 6-2 203 lb. receiver has significantly impacted this pass-heavy SMU offense. Rice has a good connection with his quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Rice has caught 28 catches for 491 yards and three touchdowns. Rice is good at finding the end zone and is a perfect route runner. TCU's secondary needs to keep a sharp eye on where he is on the field and who he is matched against to slow SMU's pass game down. He is also the nations leading receiver currently.

Rashee Rice 2019 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 25 48 64 28 Yards 403 683 670 491 Average 16.1 14.2 10.5 17.5 Touchdowns 1 5 9 3 Long 61 55 62 54

