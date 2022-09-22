Skip to main content
TCU Football: SMU Players to Watch

SMU Athletics

TCU Football: SMU Players to Watch

Key players from the Mustangs to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the SMU Mustangs in the Battle of the Iron Skillet on Saturday, September 24. Here are some key players on the SMU team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #8 Tanner Mordecai

Four-star Quarterback from Waco, Texas. Senior

Tanner Mordecai is a 6-3 214 lb. quarterback transfer from Oklahoma, playing his second season at SMU. Mordecai has proven he has an arm and can destroy defenses. Currently, he is third in total passing yards at 1,013 and fourth in passing touchdowns with ten touchdown throws. He has thrown three interceptions, which is typical for a quarterback who throws the ball as much as he does. These are some impressive numbers. Mordecai is on watch lists for many awards this season, and his starting numbers tell you why. TCU should look for Mordecai to throw a lot. The Frogs' defense will have to stay on his receivers and put a lot of pressure on him to succeed in this game. 

Tanner Mordecai Career Statistics

Tanner Mordecai20182019202020212022

Attempts

4

26

40

454

117

Completions

2

16

32

308

70

Completion %

50%

61.5%

80%

67.8%

59.8%

Yards

37

207

395

3,628

1,013

Average

9.3

8.0

9.9

8.0

8.7

Touchdowns

0

2

2

39

10

Interceptions

0

0

1

12

3

Long 

33

40

33

68

75

Sacks

0

0

2

16

3

Ratings

127.7

153.8

174.4

158.0

155.6

RB #25 TJ McDaniel

Three-star Running Back from Southlake, Texas. Sophomore

McDaniel is coming off a season-ending injury last season and has started his season off pretty strong, recording 156 yards on 24 attempts with two touchdowns. Even though SMU is a pass-heavy offense, McDaniel and Tre Siggers still play a vital part in their offense, keeping defenses on their heels. The Frogs need to be very careful and keep McDaniel running up the middle and not let him escape to the outside lanes because his speed kills defenses on the outside. 

TJ McDaniel Career Statistics

TJ McDaniel201920202022

Rushing Attempts

41

60

24

Rushing Yards

236

297

156

Rushing Average

5.8

4.9

6.5

Rushing Touchdowns

3

1

2

Rushing Long

48

23

57

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RB #4 Tre Siggers

Three-star Running Back from Duncanville, Texas. Senior

Siggers is a 5-9 204 lb. running back who provides a much different running style from his teammate TJ McDaniel. Tre Siggers prefers to bulldoze up the middle picking up needed yards, likely near the end zone or on third downs. He has rushed for 140 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown this season. TCU needs to be prepared for both running styles, or the SMU duo could be problematic for them.

Tre Siggers Career Stats

Tre Siggers2019202020212022

Rushing Attempts

152

85

147

31

Rushing Yards

853

458

727

140

Rushing Average

5.6

5.4

4.9

4.5

Rushing Touchdowns

6

1

9

1

Rushing Long

53

26

46

13

WR #11 Rashee Rice

Three-star Wide Receiver from North Richland Hills, Texas. Senior

The 6-2 203 lb. receiver has significantly impacted this pass-heavy SMU offense. Rice has a good connection with his quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Rice has caught 28 catches for 491 yards and three touchdowns. Rice is good at finding the end zone and is a perfect route runner. TCU's secondary needs to keep a sharp eye on where he is on the field and who he is matched against to slow SMU's pass game down. He is also the nations leading receiver currently.

Rashee Rice Career Statistics

Rashee Rice2019202020212022

Receptions

25

48

64

28

Yards

403

683

670

491

Average

16.1

14.2

10.5

17.5

Touchdowns

1

5

9

3

Long

61

55

62

54

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (2)

SMU Mustangs
SMU Mustangs
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Memphis Tigers tight end Sean Dykes races in for a touchdown during their game against the SMU Mustangs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 6, 2021.
Football

Dear Opponent: SMU

By Tyler Brown
SMU's Bryan Massey (0) returns an interception on the final play of Saturday's game against ACU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Sept. 4, 2021. The Mustangs won 56-9. Hof 8420 2
Football

SMU Football Depth Chart: Week 4 vs. TCU

By Nicholas Howard
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs students and fans cheer for the Frogs during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
More Sports

TCU Fall Sports Guide

By Barry Lewis
September 18, 2021: TCU Volleyball battles crosstown rival in front of the largest crowd of the season. SMU won 3-2 Schollmaier Arena.
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: 2022 Schedule Released

By Nathan Cross
TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: Frogs Ranked No. 3 In Preseason Poll

By Barry Lewis
FKnTBz1VkAEMAhd
More Sports

2022 TCU Soccer Schedule Released

By Adam Shirley
TCU vs OSU Equestrian: #4 TCU defeats #1 OSU
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: 2022-23 Schedule Released

By Tyler Brown
TCU Cross Country
More Sports

TCU Cross Country Schedule Announced

By Barry Lewis