TCU Football: Everything Looking Very Sonny At The Spring Game

TCU's Spring Football came to an end last Friday night. TCU held its Spring Game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It was the Purple Team versus the White Team. The Purple team came away with the win. The final score was 10-7. Granted, it was an intra-squad scrimmage. It was still a great environment, and fun for all who participated.

" It was great environment to be a part of," said head coach Sonny Dykes after the game. "With all of the fans and alumni showing up, it made that much better. I did not expect the turnout to be like this."

Indeed, it was excitement for the fans. Everybody is eager to see what how this new football team looks. Everyone is eager to see what is changing, as a lot of new players have been added to the roster as well as many returning players. Everyone is eager to see how this new roster is coming along so far. Everyone is eager to see what Coach Dykes and his new staff bring to the culture of TCU football.

On the offensive side of things, a lot of things were different. As the offense goes from a spread to the Sonny Dykes and Garret Riley Air Raid System. So far, after this scrimmage, it looks like it is proven to bring some positive change.

Here is how two of the quarterbacks produced during the game:

Max Duggan: 6 of 7 for 63 yards (13-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston).

Chandler Morris: 4 of 6 for 59 yards (26-yard TD pass to Derius Davis).

There is a lot of positive to look forward to with the way the offense is looking as you seen a lot touches from multiple positions. Gunnar Henderson, who was recently put on scholarship by TCU, got a lot of touches during the game. He talked about how great this offense is doing and its only been 15 spring practices. They haven't scratched the surface. "For me as a playmaker, I am excited on what is to come," he stated after the game. "We are all still learning growing. Whoever we roll with. I'm ready to go."

Defensively, the Frogs look like a force that can't be moved. Defensive Coordinator Joe Gillespie talked about how the defense is still doing everything right and how they continuously learn and grow. Gillespie also talked about how important is to have players thicker, stronger, and faster. He gives a lot of credit to strengthening coach Kaz Kazadi.

Horned Frogs football is in good shape. There are a lot dogs on the field that are hungry to get after it. The coaches are looking to lead them to the promise land. Horned Frogs fans, get ready for the fall because its going to be rocking here in Fort Worth.

