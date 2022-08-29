TCU Football Week 1 Lookahead: Colorado Buffaloes

TCU Horned Frogs football is back in action this Friday. The Frogs head up to Boulder, Colorado, to face a Colorado Buffaloes team from the Pac-12 that's in the process of re-finding their footing. Kickoff is at 9:00 p.m. CT from Folsom Field and will be streamed on ESPN.

What can TCU expect from Colorado in Week 1? Read on to find out.

A Rough Transfer Period For The Buffs

This past offseason was defined by the transfer portal for college football as a whole. Colorado was not only not exempt from that, but hit especially hard as their top playmakers all sought greener pastures elsewhere. Namely, their do-it-all offensive weapon Brenden Rice (son of NFL great Jerry Rice) and top corner Christian Gonzalez.

Between graduation, the NFL Draft, and the transfer portal, Colorado is down their top six defensive players, leading rusher, and three of their top five receivers from 2021.

Three senior transfers in from an overall light class will see immediate work: linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo from West Virginia, offensive guard Tommy Brown from Alabama, and receiver R.J. Sneed II from Baylor.

However, a majority of the lost production will need to be found from their existing roster.

Revamping The Offense

Almost nobody was worse on offense in 2021 than Colorado was. They finished 122nd in points per drive (128th on drives longer than 80 yards), 121st in scoring, and 119th in explosiveness.

In response, head coach Karl Dorrell cleaned house on the offensive side of the ball and hired four new assistants. In comes offensive coordinator Mike Sanford from Minnesota, who was let go by the Gophers after offensive struggles of their own. Word from Buffs camp is that Sanford and his assistant pool have brought a newfound energy and excitement to that half of the football.

Returning QB Brendon Lewis took good care of the football, but was largely ineffective at finishing drives. He's a dual-threat QB that's Colorado's third-leading rusher with 188 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Brady Russell was the team's leading receiver from last year, but he only recorded 307 yards and no touchdowns.

Colorado was a run-heavy operation last season, but ran the third-least number of plays per game.

Where TCU Could Struggle

While the offense was downright putrid in 2021– and projects to be a liability once again– Colorado's defense held its own to begin the year. Through September, the Buffs were in the top half of the country in scoring defense, even holding Texas A&M to just 10 total points.

By November, they slipped five spots out of the top half of the FBS and, come season's end, down 10 more spots to a final ranking of 77th.

While their top-end defensive backs don't return, Colorado does return a talented and experienced defensive line. The Buffs will transition from a three-man front to a four-man front this season, explained by defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as confidence in that group.

Talent, however, is relative.

But, if TCU is going to need to buckle down at any position, it's along the offensive line. Last year, the Frogs' OL was one of the worst units on the team and in the conference. With additions through the transfer portal and three starters back, the Frogs should have the advantage along the line.

The Bottom Line

To be frank, TCU is a better team. They're favored by double-digits in this one and have an advantage at nearly every position. Receiver Quentin Johnston should have himself a good opportunity against a talent-devoid Colorado secondary.

Kendre Miller should also get a lot of work early to prod Colorado's defensive line. Whoever gets the start at QB (rumors suggest we could see Chandler Morris) should see softer coverages and windows to get into a rhythm early.

Buttoning up the run defense from where it was last season is imperative, as allowing chunk rushes to an otherwise-anemic offense could get TCU into hot water.

