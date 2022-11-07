TCU Football Week 11 Opponent Lookahead: Texas Longhorns

The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0) visit the Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. primetime at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC and is the site of College GameDay for the week, noting its heavy importance in not just the Big 12, but college football as a whole.

What can TCU expect from this consistent, albeit dangerous Texas team? We'll go over series history, game info, and an opponent dive below.

Texas Vs. TCU: Series History

If you look at the series history as a whole, the Texas Longhorns have dominated TCU, leading the series 64-27-1. However, since joining the Big 12, the rivalry has been all TCU, with the Frogs winning 7 of 10 matchups.

The first-ever meeting between these two came in 1897, with the first two iterations of the game being played halfway between the campuses in Waco. Texas won the first 12 meetings, including a five-game stretch between 1898-1906 where TCU didn't score a point. They played most years until the rivalry became permanently annual in 1927.

From 1927–1995, TCU and Texas played every single year in the Southwest Conference. When the SWC broke up after the 1995-96 season, Texas left for the Big 12 while TCU went to Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

1992 was a major year in the rivalry, as TCU snapped a 24-game losing streak that dated back to 1968. Aside from the early rivalry years and that 24-year span, the rivalry has been fairly even.

Last year, the Longhorns got the best of TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium 32-27. Running back Bjian Robinson rushed for over 200 yards on a hapless TCU run defense.

Texas Players To Note

The big headliner for the Longhorns this season is wunderkind quarterback Quinn Ewers. Formerly the No. 1 recruit in the nation, he returned to Austin this offseason and has been one of the top QBs in the country. He has a plethora of weapons around him, namely Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy.

As a true freshman, Worthy led the team in receiving touchdowns with 12 and he's already got nine this season. While he'll likely draw the attention of Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, the other pass catcher on this team– Jordan Worthington– cannot be ignored.

The one-two punch of Robinson and the passing attack has made Texas a formidable offense that ranks 15th in scoring this season.

On defense, their linebacking pair–Demarvion Overshown and Jaylan Ford– have been ultra-productive, racking up nearly 150 tackles, 15 for a loss, and 4.5 sacks combined on the season. Overshown is best known for his signature arm sweatbands.

Sizing Up The Longhorns

Texas has been the butt of college football jokes thanks to their "Texas is back" mantra and the horns down fiasco. While wildly inconsistent– and oftentimes underachieving– Texas is not a team that's to be overlooked.

The offensive weapons on Texas are a home run threat on every single play and the scheme under Steve Sarkisian is proven to be effective. TCU has been weaker against the pass than the run this season, ranking 100th in passing explosiveness allowed on the year. This is a mismatch to be noted.

However, TCU also should be able to move the ball on Texas. In their two biggest games of the year, the defense stepped up (those being against Alabama and Oklahoma). However, those big teams ultimately beat themselves with penalties and turnovers, both things the Horned Frogs don't do.

Max Duggan has an opportunity for a big day in Austin. The Longhorns are allowing 258 passing yards per game (98th) and 350 passing yards per game over their last three games. Look for another big day from Quentin Johnston, as well, if he's healthy and able to play.

There's going to be no shortage of focus from TCU on Saturday. On the road, GameDay in town, and Gary Patterson now wearing burnt orange sets the stage for a massive game for the Frogs.

Expect plenty of points and the game to come down to whoever has the football last.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Texas Longhorns

Record: 6-3 (4-2 in the Big 12)

Coach: Steve Sarkisian (2nd year, 11-10 coaching record)

Previous Outcome: W, 34-27 at Kansas State

Scoring Offense: 36.1 points per game (15th)

Scoring Defense: 21.8 points allowed per game (27th)

Texas 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 3 Louisiana-Monroe W, 52-10 Sept. 10 Alabama L, 20-19 Sept. 17 UTSA W, 41-20 Sept. 24 at Texas Tech L, 37-34/OT Oct. 1 West Virginia W, 38-20 Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma W, 49-0 Oct. 15 Iowa State W, 24-21 Oct. 22 at Oklahoma State L, 41-34 Oct. 29 BYE Nov. 5 at Kansas State W, 34-27 Nov. 12 TCU Nov. 19 at Kansas Nov. 25 Baylor

TCU vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. CT Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX) TV: ABC

TCU vs. Texas Past Results

2021: Texas 32, TCU 27 (Fort Worth)

Texas 32, TCU 27 (Fort Worth) 2020: TCU 33, Texas 31 (Austin)

TCU 33, Texas 31 (Austin) 2019: TCU 37, Texas 27 (Fort Worth)

TCU 37, Texas 27 (Fort Worth) 2018: Texas 31, TCU 16 (Austin)

Texas 31, TCU 16 (Austin) 2017: TCU 24, Texas 7 (Fort Worth)

TCU 24, Texas 7 (Fort Worth) 2016: TCU 31, Texas 9 (Austin)

TCU 31, Texas 9 (Austin) 2015: TCU 50, Texas 7 (Fort Worth)

TCU 50, Texas 7 (Fort Worth) 2014: TCU 48, Texas 10 (Austin)

TCU 48, Texas 10 (Austin) 2013: Texas 30, TCU 7 (Fort Worth)

Texas 30, TCU 7 (Fort Worth) 2012: TCU 20, Texas 13 (Austin)

