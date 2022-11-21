TCU Football Week 12 Opponent Lookahead: Iowa State Cyclones

The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0) look to close out their first undefeated regular season since 2010 at home against the Iowa State Cyclones (4-7, 1-7). Kickoff is Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium and will be broadcast on FOX. Below, we'll break down TCU's final regular season opponent, including what fans can expect from the matchup.

Iowa State Vs. TCU: Series History

The TCU-Iowa State series doesn't extend far back beyond TCU's days in the Big 12 Conference. They first squared off in a home-and-home series in 1995 and 1998, where the Horned Frogs won both occasions.

Between 1998 and TCU joining the Big 12 in 2012, the two played just once– in the 2005 Houston Bowl, where TCU once again beat Iowa State 27-24.

The Horned Frogs were 8-2 all-time in the series before the Cyclones ripped off three straight victories in their last three outings. TCU now leads the series 8-5.

Iowa State Players To Note

Despite having serious offensive struggles this season, Iowa State's top player comes on offense: receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Horned Frog fans are familiar with Hutchinson, who recorded in seven receptions for 107 yards last year in Iowa State's 48-14 rout of TCU. This year, the 6' 3" senior has hauled in 105 receptions for over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns.

Hutchinson leads the country in receptions by 14 over the next closest receiver and is fifth in yardage. He accounts for 36% of the team's receptions and has nearly doubled the next-closest receptions leader (Jaylin Noel - 54).

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has struggled with interceptions this season, throwing 13 of them thus far. However, you may notice the RS sophomore throws left-handed.

Pass rusher Will McDonald IV earned All American honors last year and was a consensus all-conference pick in the preseason. His numbers this year, however, are seriously down from his gaudy marks a year ago. McDonald leads the team with five sacks (the last two seasons he had 26 combined) and adds 6.5 tackles for a loss and three pass deflections.

Sizing Up The Cyclones

After losing offensive staples in Brock Purdy and Breece Hall, Iowa State's offensive production in 2022 was in serious question. Turns out, those questions were warranted.

Hall was a 250-carry, 1,500-yard back that accounted for a majority of Iowa State's yardage and touchdowns. This year, they've failed to replace him, with no back eclipsing 450 yards or three touchdowns. The result is an inefficient offense that's failed to surpass 14 points six times.

Dekkers is a talented QB with a strong arm, but his propensity to throw interceptions is a real hindrance for Iowa State.

Hutchinson is a player that needs to be kept in check. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a terrific corner, but with a six-inch height disadvantage, this might not be the best matchup for him. Hutchinson has excelled as a contested-catch player for his entire career– something Iowa State would like to exercise against the 5' 9" Hodges-Tomlinson.

Defensively, Iowa State is strong. They're 10th nationally in points per drive allowed, holding high-octane offenses like Kansas and Texas Tech at or under two touchdowns.

For TCU to win this game– which they should do– they'll have to buckle down defensively and keep Iowa State inefficient on a per-play basis.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 4-7 (1-7 in the Big 12)

Coach: Matt Campbell (6th year, 46-41 coaching record at Iowa State)

Previous Outcome: L, 14-10 vs. Texas Tech

Scoring Offense: 18.6 points per game (115th)

Scoring Defense: 17.1 points allowed per game (9th)

Iowa State 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 3 Southeast Missouri (FCS) W, 42-10 Sept. 10 at Iowa W, 10-7 Sept. 17 Ohio W, 43-10 Sept. 24 Baylor L, 31-24 Oct. 1 at Kansas L, 14-11 Oct. 8 Kansas State L, 10-9 Oct. 15 at Texas L, 24-21 Oct. 22 BYE Oct. 29 Oklahoma L, 27-13 Nov. 5 West Virginia W, 31-14 Nov. 12 at Oklahoma State L, 20-14 Nov. 19 Texas Tech L, 14-10 Nov. 26 at TCU

TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 3:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 26, 3:00 p.m. CT Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX) TV: FOX

TCU vs. Iowa State Past Results

2021: Iowa State 48, TCU 14 (Ames)

Iowa State 48, TCU 14 (Ames) 2020: Iowa State 37, TCU 34 (Fort Worth)

Iowa State 37, TCU 34 (Fort Worth) 2019: Iowa State 49, TCU 24 (Ames)

Iowa State 49, TCU 24 (Ames) 2018: TCU 17, Iowa State 14 (Fort Worth)

TCU 17, Iowa State 14 (Fort Worth) 2017: Iowa State 14, TCU 7 (Ames)

Iowa State 14, TCU 7 (Ames) 2016: TCU 41, Iowa State 20 (Fort Worth)

TCU 41, Iowa State 20 (Fort Worth) 2015: TCU 45, Iowa State 21 (Ames)

TCU 45, Iowa State 21 (Ames) 2014: TCU 55, Iowa State 3 (Fort Worth)

TCU 55, Iowa State 3 (Fort Worth) 2013: TCU 21, Iowa State 17 (Ames)

TCU 21, Iowa State 17 (Ames) 2012: Iowa State 37, TCU 23 (Fort Worth)

