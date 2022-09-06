TCU Football Week 2 Opponent Lookahead: Tarleton State

It's proper coaching to never let your players look ahead of games. Oftentimes, it leads to letdown. While the TCU players won't be overlooking this one, fans probably can. FCS Tarleton State visits Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday for a charity game in Week 2.

In any case, let's take a look at the Horned Frog's home opener.

Tarleton State Visits TCU For Week 2

The good news for the Texans, they're taking home a $550,000 check for playing TCU on Saturday. Games like this are important for FCS teams, particularly for funding their athletics department and for some TV exposure.

It's commonplace in power ratings systems to project a 100% win probability for top-level FBS teams like TCU against FCS opponents. While definitely-shocking outcomes have happened in the past, it's unlikely that an FCS team ranked outside of their top 25 walks out of Fort Worth with a win.

Tarleton State (1-0) notched a victory in Week 1 at home against Mississippi Valley State. QB Beau Allen threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns while running back Deangelo Rosemond rushed for over 100 yards on 14 carries. The Texans won the game 29-13.

Betting odds haven't yet been released for the game. Typically, Big 12 teams will be favored by 30 or more points against teams like Tarleton State at home.

Chandler Morris will not play in the game after suffering an injury in TCU's win over Colorado on Friday night. Max Duggan will see most of the work early, but likely will be replaced if TCU goes up big in the second half.

The Bottom Line

Games like this are important for both teams involved. Tarleton State walks away with a nice payday and the chance to play in Amon G. Carter Stadium while TCU gets a chance to work depth guys in a real-life game scenario.

Anticlimactic though it might be, this should be a runaway win for TCU.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.