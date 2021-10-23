    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    How to Watch TCU Football vs. West Virginia

    Photo: © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    How to Watch TCU Football vs. West Virginia

    How to watch or listen to TCU Football vs. West Virginia
    Author:

    West Virginia comes to The Fort, 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.  Mountaineers are 0-3 on the road, but let's not overlook the fact that they gave OU a good scare on the road, barely losing 13-16. 

    TCU's offense has been able to put the points on the board, despite, QB Max Duggan playing with a broken bone in his foot. Unfortunately, Gary Patterson's young and injured defense hasn't been able to hold up their side of the ball.  Frogs head into Week 8 with a 3-3 record and 1-2 in conference play.  

    TCU should win this game, then again, they should have won against SMU and Texas.   West Virginia leads the series against TCU, 6-4, and beat the Frogs 6-24 last season.  Vegas has the Frogs winning this year.

    Week 8 - Saturday, October 23, 2021, 6:30 p.m. - Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

    TV: ESPNU Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    Radio: Listen on WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 with our favorite people Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landry Burdine

    Fan Forum: Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Game Day Thread sponsored by Long Drink.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    How to Watch TCU Football vs. West Virginia

    26 seconds ago
    Geremia Freri is this week's Men's Swimmer of the Week and Co-Men's Newcomer of the Week
    More Sports

    Swimming and Diving: Freri Receives Two Big 12 Weekly Honors

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_11635691
    Football

    Football: TCU vs West Virginia Keys to the Game

    2 hours ago
    TCU Men's Basketball looks to make a statement this season.
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    5 hours ago
    Players Media Day Big 12
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Big 12 Media Day with Dixon, Farabello, and Miles

    6 hours ago
    Photo: Nick Howard KFFN
    Football

    Players' Press Conference: Week 8 - "Goals are still the same."

    19 hours ago
    Oklahoma's Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Ou Vs Tcu
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings/Bowl Projections: Week 7

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16749231
    Football

    TCU Football vs West Virginia: Opponent's players to watch

    23 hours ago