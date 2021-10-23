How to Watch TCU Football vs. West Virginia

West Virginia comes to The Fort, 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference. Mountaineers are 0-3 on the road, but let's not overlook the fact that they gave OU a good scare on the road, barely losing 13-16.

TCU's offense has been able to put the points on the board, despite, QB Max Duggan playing with a broken bone in his foot. Unfortunately, Gary Patterson's young and injured defense hasn't been able to hold up their side of the ball. Frogs head into Week 8 with a 3-3 record and 1-2 in conference play.

TCU should win this game, then again, they should have won against SMU and Texas. West Virginia leads the series against TCU, 6-4, and beat the Frogs 6-24 last season. Vegas has the Frogs winning this year.

Week 8 - Saturday, October 23, 2021, 6:30 p.m. - Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPNU Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

Radio: Listen on WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 with our favorite people Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landry Burdine

