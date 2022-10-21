Skip to main content
How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football Against Kansas State

© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

TCU will host Kansas State at 7 pm at the Carter this Saturday.  This is how to watch, listen to, or live stream the game.
Hello! 

SI here, the man who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics.  And that means football, evidently.  Regarding the TCU/Kansas State game, here is the information you need:

Kickoff - 7 pm, Central Time

TV - FS1 with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your fee trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.

And now the inexplicably obligatory narrative.  

In what appears to me to be a pointless game (didn't we beat Kansas once, already, after all?) Kansas State will be at the Carter this Saturday at 7 pm, an occasion for which there will evidently be "a blackout"--in which case, I hope all hospitals are still operative.  For their sake. 

Kansas State, like all teams in the Big 12, is a formidable foe.  They have lost one game, to Tulane (17-10).  Several of their games, including their loss, have been nail-biters.  They beat Oklahoma before we did, by one touchdown (41-34).  Texas Tech fought them to a 28-37 final.  They beat Iowa State by one point (10-9).  Despite the low score against Iowa State, the guys on the KillerFrogs podcast, Sean Foushee, Nathan Hernandez, and Shannon Brizzell, expect Saturday to be a high-scoring game, and a battle of offenses.  Their quarterback, Adrian Martinez, in particular, is a force to be reckoned with.  Standing 6'3", he's a seriously good runner, and has yet to throw a single interception.  He is the ideal counterpart to Max Duggan.

It is possible that it will, indeed, become a battle of two heavy duty offenses.  But if the TCU defense we saw in the second half against OSU comes out hard and heavy, the angels of victory will likely be smiling upon us.  

My personal favorite player being Damonic Williams, I am not inclined to sell our defense short.  I have predicted TCU to win the day, 41-0.  Meanwhile, Nick Howard, that terrible traitor, has predicted Kansas State to beat us 41-0.  So there's that.  

But we all know I might be a sports ignoramus, but nevertheless, I'm always right.  6-0 in game predictions, baby.  6-0.  

Go Frogs!

