    October 10, 2021
    First Look: TCU at Oklahoma

    Photo: Tony Beblowski

    Publish date:

    TCU travels to Norman this week for a night game versus undefeated #6 Oklahoma.
    The TCU Horned Frogs survived a road trip to Lubbock and now have another night road game this week. TCU beat Texas Tech 52-31 to move to 3-2 on the season, 1-1 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma, though, also won, after overcoming the largest deficit in series history, defeating #21 Texas 55-48 at Saturday’s Red River Showdown in Dallas.

    Good news for the Frogs fans is that the TCU offense, even with a make-shift offensive line due to injuries, was able to deliver on Saturday night. Running backs Kendre Miller and Zach Evans both rushed for over 100 yards. Bad news is the defense still is struggling with both injuries and overall performance. The Frogs defense gave up over 500 yards of offense to a weak, injury depleted Red Raiders offense.

    Injuries continue to plaque the Horned Frogs on both sides of the ball, with new injuries occurring Saturday night. TCU will need a healthy Zach Evans and Quentin Johnston to maintain the pace with a rejuvenated Oklahoma offense. Coach Gary Patterson’s weekly press conference on Tuesday hopefully will shed some light on the injury status of his team. Though, if history tells us anything, it’s only to expect a “Next question” response from Patterson.

    Oklahoma’s offense has looked sluggish all season. Once Heisman hopeful quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched during the Texas game. True freshman Caleb Williams came into the game and brought a sense of urgency and momentum into the game. The Sooners overcame the largest deficit ever in a game against the Longhorns, and in doing so, a true shootout happened in Dallas. The 103 combined points was the most ever in an Oklahoma vs Texas game.

    Lincoln Riley’s defense, though, had a rough time with Texas. Frogs fans can only hope the OU defense continues to struggle, giving Max Duggan and crew an opportunity to shine. Since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, the Frogs have had several tight games in Norman, especially those played at night. Many were lost by just one possession. A tipped ball here, a better referee call there, and TCU could have come out of Norman victorious. Frogs have not won there since 2005. If Oklahoma goes back to their more sluggish performances like they had at home versus Tulane, Nebraska, and West Virginia, the Horned Frogs may just have some hope.

    The TCU Horned Frogs game against the Oklahoma Sooners will be Saturday, October 16 at 6:30 p.m. Game can be seen on ABC or streamed on FuboTV.com.

