Gary Patterson Press Conference: Week 7 - "All Hands on Deck."

Coach Gary Patterson held his weekly press conference on October 12 and started listing off a bunch of scary news. He stated that Zach Evans, Max Duggan, Wes Harris, Quentin Johnston, Wyatt Harris, Noah Daniels, and Bud Clark are either questionable or not probable for Saturday's game versus Oklahoma. This was in addition to a long list of others. We understand that it is close to Halloween, Coach Patterson, but you have scared the Horned Frogs Nation, with all of this injury news, going into this big weekend.

The good thing about all these questionable and probable injuries is that it's just Tuesday, so there are a few more days to get ready. When asked who would step up and be the next Quarterback ready to go, Patterson confirmed: “Someone's going to have to play Quarterback. I’m not playing Quarterback, but our guys will be ready to go.” TCU also clearly has one of the best rushing corps in the Big 12, but, Coach Patterson does not care about identity at this point. His only focus is winning football games, then winning a bowl, and let chips fall where they may. A national championship.

So the injuries are slowly plaguing TCU as a whole, but can they get all hands on deck to rally forward against OU?

On the defensive side of things, Coach Patterson was asked if tackling was going to be a big emphasis for defense? How do you key in on that? Patterson's response was pretty much the same as before, "We are young and injured. So we got a lot of young guys out there that are just running out of place, as well as guys being hurt and not getting enough reps to be prepared for situations." A lot of teams have been attacking the TCU-run defense. It's like it is almost non-existent. So far, all of TCU's opponents have gashed them right down the middle for big gains. Patterson said the best thing he can do is communicate better, and the reason why there is a lack of communication is that there are a lot of young guys out there not knowing what to do in game-time situations.

Nonetheless, going into this, the Horned Frogs will be ready for war. Patterson stated, “All hands on deck.” Even though they are coming off a great victory over Texas Tech, they go into this matchup on against OU a little banged up. But this is how the Frogs can reclaim themselves to show the world that Horned Frog football is back. Coach Patterson stated, “You got to want to beat the best of the best… Oklahoma is talented, no matter the rankings. That’s why we approach every game the same because we treat each opponent as an equal threat.”

Don’t miss this one. TCU travels to Norman, Oklahoma to play the Sooners this Saturday, October 16 at 6 PM.