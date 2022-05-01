Skip to main content
TCU Spring Football Game: Friday Night Lights

TCU Spring Football Game: Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights was in full flare at The Carter.

Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

Friday Night Lights was in full flare at The Carter.

It's been years since TCU has made a big "to-do" about their spring Purple & White Game, but with the changing of the guards, this was one of the first changes made. TCU was bringing back the Spring Game, and it was going to be a big deal.  The new name was: Friday Night Lights.  What used to be held on a Saturday, without much fanfare, was now being heralded as the event to be at on Friday night in Fort Worth.  Fans were in need of a little dose of football to tide them over until September, and the TCU Band, Showgirls, and cheerleaders made the atmosphere in The Carter electric.  The entire lower bowl was filled to the rim, and the concessions were hopping.  

Meet the New Coaches

The 2022 season brings a new regime to The Carter.  Time will tell if this staff will be able to get back to winning seasons, but one thing is for sure, they are having fun and the fans enjoyed seeing that.

TCU Head Football Coach, Sonny Dykes

TCU Spring Football Game_Coach Sonny Dykes_press

Coach Dykes spending a little with the media

Coach Kaz Kazadi, Human Performance

TCU Human Performance Coach, Kaz Kazadi

Coach Kazadi coacing the players during TCU Spring Football Game

Coach Garrett Riley, Defensive Coordinator

TCU Spring Football Game_DC_Garret Riley Interview

Coach Riley spending time with the ESPN+

Coach Doug Meacham, Inside Receivers Coach

TCU Spring Football Game_Coach Meachum_#14_QB_Chandler Morris

Coach Meacham coaching QB Chandler Morris at Spring Game

Coach Garrett Riley

TCU Spring Football Game_Coach Riley laughing with QB

Coach Riley having a little fun with QB

Coach Garrett Riley, OC

Coach Riley coaching WR, Taye Barber, TCU Spring Football Game

Coach Riley coaching WR, Taye Barber

Head Coach Sonny Dykes and Special Teams Coach, Tommy Tommerdahl

TCU Spring Football Game_Coach Sonny Dykes_Coach

Good to see you back at TCU Coach Tommerdahl

Coach Sonny Dykes and Coach Riley

Head Coach Sonny Dykes and OC, Coach Riley, strategizing the offense during the Spring Game

TCU Spring Game Coach Riley and Coach Dykes strategizing the offense

Coach Gillespie, Defensive Coordinator

TCU Spring Football Game_Coach Gillespie_coaching

Coach Gillespie coaching the defense during the Spring Game

Coach Anthony Jones, Jr.

TCU Running Backs Coach, Anthony Jones, Jr at TCU Spring Football Game

TCU Running Backs Coach, Anthony Jones, Jr at TCU Spring Football Game

Coach and Mrs. Sonny Dykes

A warm welcome to Coach and Mrs. Sonny Dykes at the Spring Football Game

A warm welcome to Coach and Mrs. Sonny Dykes at the Spring Football Game

Coach Ricker, co-offensive co-ordinator

Coach Ricker coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game

Coach Ricker coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game

Coach Paul Gonzales, Safeties Coach

Safeties Coach Paul Gonzales coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game

Safeties Coach Paul Gonzales coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game

JaMarkus McFarland, TCU Defensive Line Coach

Defensive Line Coach, JaMarkus McFarland animated coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game

Defensive Line Coach, JaMarkus McFarland animated coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game

Coach Gillespie, Defensive Co-ordinator

TCU Spring Football Game Coach Riley

Coach Gillespie during the TCU Spring Football Game

Coach Dykes and Coach Riley During the TCU Spring Game

TCU Spring Football Game Coach Dykes and Coach Riley

There's good chemistry between these two

Purple vs. White

So who won?  The good news is that the Frogs won.  The Purple team had the edge on this particular night, though.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #27 Gunnar Henderson With The Ball

WR, Gunnar Henderson with the ball

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #22 WR Blair Conwrite and #90 DL Jaquaze Sorrels

WR, Blair Conwright with the ball. DL, Jaquaze Sorrells going for the tackle

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game # 15 QB Max Duggan

QB, Max Duggan, senior

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #26 Safety Bud Clark_#11 and Wide Receiver #11 Derius Davis

WR, Derius Davis with the touch-down catch for Team Purple.  Safety, Bud Clark defending.

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football_White Team, O-line

White Team O-line with Alan Ali as the center.

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Game_Action Play with #30 Gipson and #4 Taye Barber

WR, Taye Barber with the ball and LB Jayhvion Gipson defending

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football_QB Max Duggan

QB, Chandeler Morris

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Player Running Onto Field

Purple and White teams running on the field before the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #6 Chase Jackson_#53 John Lance_#79 Steve Avila_Tunnel

Running out from the tunnel

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #27 Gunnar Henderson With The Ball

WR, Gunnar Henderson and LB, Shadrach Banks defending

TCU Showgirls, Cheerleaders, and Super Frog

It wouldn't be a football game without the TCU Showgirls, cheerleaders, and SuperFrogs.  The Carter was hopping with music, entertainment, and concessions.

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Game Cheer 1

TCU Cheer

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Game Showgirls

TCU Showgirls half-time performance

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Game Cheer 2

TCU Cheer

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Showgirl 3

TCU Showgirls

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Showgirl 4

TCU Showgirls

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Showgirl 2

TCU Showgirls

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Showgirl 1

TCU Showgirls

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Cheerleader

TCU Cheer

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Cheer 5

TCU Cheer

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Cheerleader Frogs

TCU Cheer

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU SPring Football Game Cheer 4

TCU Cheer

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game Cheer 3

TCU Cheer

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Game_Super Frog_Purple

Super Frog

TCU Football, OT, Kris Dike (Sr.)

TCU Spring Football Game #70 Kris Dike

Okay, so he's not a showgirl or cheeleader but he has great hair, so we couldnt resist

Football Autograph Session

TCU has always been very generous when allowing fans to get autographs.  Immediately following the game, the players set down and talked with their fans while signing the Friday Night Lights football poster.  This entire event was open to everyone and free.

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game_#44 Colt Ellison_autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game_#0 Marcel Brooks_autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game_#46 Daveion Crawford_#31 Jordy Sandy_#42 Brent Matiscik_autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #79 Steve Avila_#76 Garrett Hayes_autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #52 Damonic Williams_#4 Nambi Obiazor_autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #25 James Koshakji_#39 Griffin Kell_#19 Jared Wiley_autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #19 Shadrach Banks_#61 Riley Self

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #2 Kee'Yon Stewart_#33 Kendre Miller_autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game #0 Marcel Brooks_autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

Spring Game, Max Duggan, signing autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

Spring Game, #80, D'Andre Rogers, TE, signing autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

Spring Game, #14, QB, Chandler Morris, signing autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

Spring Game, Luke Dodds, DE, signing autographs

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game

2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game

TCU Spring Football Game_Logo

Friday Night Lights

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Picture of Ochaun Mathis
Football

TCU Football: Ochaun Mathis Transfers to Nebraska

By Nicholas Howard1 hour ago
Nov 1, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field.
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs In The Pros: Arrieta Announces His Retirement

By Barry Lewis1 hour ago
USATSI_18178110
Frogs in the Pros

Desmond Bane Leads Memphis Grizzlies Past Minnesota Timberwolves in 1st Round of NBA Playoffs

By Adam Shirley19 hours ago
TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men's Tennis: Super Eight

By Tyler Brown20 hours ago
Texas Tech Baseball
Baseball

TCU Power Prankings: Fakin' It

By Tyler Brown22 hours ago
USATSI_16345786
Baseball

College World Series: Toad To Omaha?

By Barry LewisApr 29, 2022
TCU Beach Volleyball
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Volley Of Fire

By Tyler BrownApr 29, 2022
TCU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball Hits Road For Series Vs. Florida State

By Brett GibbonsApr 29, 2022