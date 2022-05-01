TCU Spring Football Game: Friday Night Lights

It's been years since TCU has made a big "to-do" about their spring Purple & White Game, but with the changing of the guards, this was one of the first changes made. TCU was bringing back the Spring Game, and it was going to be a big deal. The new name was: Friday Night Lights. What used to be held on a Saturday, without much fanfare, was now being heralded as the event to be at on Friday night in Fort Worth. Fans were in need of a little dose of football to tide them over until September, and the TCU Band, Showgirls, and cheerleaders made the atmosphere in The Carter electric. The entire lower bowl was filled to the rim, and the concessions were hopping.

Meet the New Coaches

The 2022 season brings a new regime to The Carter. Time will tell if this staff will be able to get back to winning seasons, but one thing is for sure, they are having fun and the fans enjoyed seeing that.

Coach Dykes spending a little with the media Coach Kaz Kazadi, Human Performance Coach Kazadi coacing the players during TCU Spring Football Game Coach Garrett Riley, Defensive Coordinator Coach Riley spending time with the ESPN+ Coach Doug Meacham, Inside Receivers Coach Coach Meacham coaching QB Chandler Morris at Spring Game Coach Garrett Riley Coach Riley having a little fun with QB Coach Garrett Riley, OC tb@killerfrogs.com Coach Riley coaching WR, Taye Barber Head Coach Sonny Dykes and Special Teams Coach, Tommy Tommerdahl Good to see you back at TCU Coach Tommerdahl Coach Sonny Dykes and Coach Riley TCU Spring Game Coach Riley and Coach Dykes strategizing the offense Coach Gillespie, Defensive Coordinator Coach Gillespie coaching the defense during the Spring Game Coach Anthony Jones, Jr. TCU Running Backs Coach, Anthony Jones, Jr at TCU Spring Football Game Coach and Mrs. Sonny Dykes A warm welcome to Coach and Mrs. Sonny Dykes at the Spring Football Game Coach Ricker, co-offensive co-ordinator Coach Ricker coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game Coach Paul Gonzales, Safeties Coach Safeties Coach Paul Gonzales coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game JaMarkus McFarland, TCU Defensive Line Coach Defensive Line Coach, JaMarkus McFarland animated coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game Coach Gillespie, Defensive Co-ordinator Coach Gillespie during the TCU Spring Football Game Coach Dykes and Coach Riley During the TCU Spring Game There's good chemistry between these two

Purple vs. White

So who won? The good news is that the Frogs won. The Purple team had the edge on this particular night, though.

WR, Gunnar Henderson with the ball WR, Blair Conwright with the ball. DL, Jaquaze Sorrells going for the tackle QB, Max Duggan, senior WR, Derius Davis with the touch-down catch for Team Purple. Safety, Bud Clark defending. White Team O-line with Alan Ali as the center. WR, Taye Barber with the ball and LB Jayhvion Gipson defending QB, Chandeler Morris Purple and White teams running on the field before the game Running out from the tunnel WR, Gunnar Henderson and LB, Shadrach Banks defending

TCU Showgirls, Cheerleaders, and Super Frog

It wouldn't be a football game without the TCU Showgirls, cheerleaders, and SuperFrogs. The Carter was hopping with music, entertainment, and concessions.

TCU has always been very generous when allowing fans to get autographs. Immediately following the game, the players set down and talked with their fans while signing the Friday Night Lights football poster. This entire event was open to everyone and free.

TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game Friday Night Lights

