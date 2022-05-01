TCU Spring Football Game: Friday Night Lights
It's been years since TCU has made a big "to-do" about their spring Purple & White Game, but with the changing of the guards, this was one of the first changes made. TCU was bringing back the Spring Game, and it was going to be a big deal. The new name was: Friday Night Lights. What used to be held on a Saturday, without much fanfare, was now being heralded as the event to be at on Friday night in Fort Worth. Fans were in need of a little dose of football to tide them over until September, and the TCU Band, Showgirls, and cheerleaders made the atmosphere in The Carter electric. The entire lower bowl was filled to the rim, and the concessions were hopping.
Meet the New Coaches
The 2022 season brings a new regime to The Carter. Time will tell if this staff will be able to get back to winning seasons, but one thing is for sure, they are having fun and the fans enjoyed seeing that.
TCU Head Football Coach, Sonny Dykes
Coach Dykes spending a little with the media
Coach Kaz Kazadi, Human Performance
Coach Kazadi coacing the players during TCU Spring Football Game
Coach Garrett Riley, Defensive Coordinator
Coach Riley spending time with the ESPN+
Coach Doug Meacham, Inside Receivers Coach
Coach Meacham coaching QB Chandler Morris at Spring Game
Coach Garrett Riley
Coach Riley having a little fun with QB
Coach Garrett Riley, OC
Coach Riley coaching WR, Taye Barber
Head Coach Sonny Dykes and Special Teams Coach, Tommy Tommerdahl
Good to see you back at TCU Coach Tommerdahl
Coach Sonny Dykes and Coach Riley
TCU Spring Game Coach Riley and Coach Dykes strategizing the offense
Coach Gillespie, Defensive Coordinator
Coach Gillespie coaching the defense during the Spring Game
Coach Anthony Jones, Jr.
TCU Running Backs Coach, Anthony Jones, Jr at TCU Spring Football Game
Coach and Mrs. Sonny Dykes
A warm welcome to Coach and Mrs. Sonny Dykes at the Spring Football Game
Coach Ricker, co-offensive co-ordinator
Coach Ricker coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game
Coach Paul Gonzales, Safeties Coach
Safeties Coach Paul Gonzales coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game
JaMarkus McFarland, TCU Defensive Line Coach
Defensive Line Coach, JaMarkus McFarland animated coaching at the TCU Spring Football Game
Coach Gillespie, Defensive Co-ordinator
Coach Gillespie during the TCU Spring Football Game
Coach Dykes and Coach Riley During the TCU Spring Game
There's good chemistry between these two
Purple vs. White
So who won? The good news is that the Frogs won. The Purple team had the edge on this particular night, though.
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
WR, Gunnar Henderson with the ball
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
WR, Blair Conwright with the ball. DL, Jaquaze Sorrells going for the tackle
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
QB, Max Duggan, senior
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
WR, Derius Davis with the touch-down catch for Team Purple. Safety, Bud Clark defending.
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
White Team O-line with Alan Ali as the center.
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
WR, Taye Barber with the ball and LB Jayhvion Gipson defending
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
QB, Chandeler Morris
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
Purple and White teams running on the field before the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
Running out from the tunnel
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
WR, Gunnar Henderson and LB, Shadrach Banks defending
TCU Showgirls, Cheerleaders, and Super Frog
It wouldn't be a football game without the TCU Showgirls, cheerleaders, and SuperFrogs. The Carter was hopping with music, entertainment, and concessions.
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Cheer
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Showgirls half-time performance
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Cheer
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Showgirls
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Showgirls
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Showgirls
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Showgirls
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Cheer
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Cheer
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Cheer
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Cheer
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Cheer
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
Super Frog
TCU Football, OT, Kris Dike (Sr.)
Okay, so he's not a showgirl or cheeleader but he has great hair, so we couldnt resist
Football Autograph Session
TCU has always been very generous when allowing fans to get autographs. Immediately following the game, the players set down and talked with their fans while signing the Friday Night Lights football poster. This entire event was open to everyone and free.
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
TCU Football Players signing posters for the fans after the game
2022 Friday Night Lights TCU Football Game
Friday Night Lights
