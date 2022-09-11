Skip to main content

TCU Football: Tarleton Halftime Report

TCU leads Tarleton 38-7 at the half

First half analysis:

After starting with the ball, the TCU Horned Frogs quickly scored on their first drive. However, they did miss the extra point and field goal. However, the Frogs did not look back from there; they looked very sharp. TCU did have problems on the kicking side, but that balanced out with great defense and solid offensive drives. After the half, we will have to see if Tarleton shows any changes to slow down the frogs.

Key players of the Game:

Quentin Johnston: Was a very valuable part of the first half making important receptions.                                                                 

Kendre Miller: Had a consistent running pattern finding lanes.  He also had a touchdown.                                                                      

Max Duggan: Looking pretty accurate with his throws early and completed passes including some deep.                                                                       

Derius Davis: Caught the first touchdown pass and converted on converted on two point conversion.                                               

Taye Barber: Caught a few important receptions.                               

Josh Newton: Caught an interception.                                                 

Jared Wiley: Caught a touchdown pass.                                                               

Blake Nowell: Caught a really deep ball.                                                        

Jordan Hudson: Caught a few good receptions.                                             

Quincy Brown: Caught a touchdown pass.                                                   

Sam Jackson: Saw some action and looked very sharp throwing the ball. He also had a running touchdown.                                                                                               

The Defense: The frogs defense looked very sharp in the first half.

Halftime Stats:

Halftime Box Score

Scoring SummaryQuarter 1Quarter 2Total

TCU

21

17

38

Tarleton

0

7

7

Halftime Team Stats

Team StatsTCUTarleton

First Downs

19

5

Third Down Efficiency

5/7

1-5

Fourth Down Efficiency

1-1

0-0

Total Yards

365

126

Passing Yards

308

99

Rushing Yards

57

27

Turnovers

0

1

Times Sacked

0

1

Penalties

1-10

3-15

