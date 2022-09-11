First half analysis:

After starting with the ball, the TCU Horned Frogs quickly scored on their first drive. However, they did miss the extra point and field goal. However, the Frogs did not look back from there; they looked very sharp. TCU did have problems on the kicking side, but that balanced out with great defense and solid offensive drives. After the half, we will have to see if Tarleton shows any changes to slow down the frogs.

Key players of the Game:

Quentin Johnston: Was a very valuable part of the first half making important receptions.

Kendre Miller: Had a consistent running pattern finding lanes. He also had a touchdown.

Max Duggan: Looking pretty accurate with his throws early and completed passes including some deep.

Derius Davis: Caught the first touchdown pass and converted on converted on two point conversion.

Taye Barber: Caught a few important receptions.

Josh Newton: Caught an interception.

Jared Wiley: Caught a touchdown pass.

Blake Nowell: Caught a really deep ball.

Jordan Hudson: Caught a few good receptions.

Quincy Brown: Caught a touchdown pass.

Sam Jackson: Saw some action and looked very sharp throwing the ball. He also had a running touchdown.

The Defense: The frogs defense looked very sharp in the first half.

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Total TCU 21 17 38 Tarleton 0 7 7

Team Stats TCU Tarleton First Downs 19 5 Third Down Efficiency 5/7 1-5 Fourth Down Efficiency 1-1 0-0 Total Yards 365 126 Passing Yards 308 99 Rushing Yards 57 27 Turnovers 0 1 Times Sacked 0 1 Penalties 1-10 3-15

