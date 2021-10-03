First Look: TCU at Texas Tech

TCU travels to Lubbock this week in their first road game of the season to battle for the “West Texas Championship” Saddle

For the TCU Horned Frogs, this was supposed to be their year. Fans were expecting great games now that Max Duggan is a veteran starter, and he has both Zach Evans and Quentin Johnston, the two highest recruits in TCU history, to support the offense. Expectations were high as the season began.

Then came the last two weeks with two unbearable losses at home. First there was a pathetic game against SMU. Then came the Longhorns. Both the offense and defense showed improvements over the week before, but it was not enough to overcome the running back duo of Texas. The Frogs are now unexpectedly at 2-2 and 0-1 in Big 12 play. Can they shake these two losses off and pull off a victory in Lubbock?

The Frogs are playing their first road game of the season after having played four straight games at home. It’s a night game. Strange things happen in Lubbock at night games. TCU has won the last three games played in Lubbock. Can they make it four in a row?

Texas Tech has also taken its fans on a rollercoaster of emotions this season. The Red Raiders are off to a 4-1 start, and they are coming off an impressive road win in Morgantown, this last weekend. They started the season 3-0 but exposed some vulnerabilities on both sides of the ball. They opened the season in Houston with an impressive win, then came home and struggled to pull off the win versus Stephen F. Austin. They then hosted Florida International and got their blowout win. They opened Big 12 conference play on the road and were destroyed by UT’s offense, losing 70-35.

For both teams, this game is a must-win. TCU cannot afford to lose three straight games. Tech is determined to show that they are 4-1 and expect that win total to grow. Horned Frogs can only hope for another miracle like the Aaron Green deflection catch in 2015.

Get your tortillas ready as they are sure to be flying on Saturday night. The game will be at 6 p.m. on ESPN or streamed on FuboTV. Someone will take home the “West Texas Championship” Saddle!