TCU Travels to Lubbock for a Night Game

It's the annual Battle for the Saddle. The Horned Frogs and Red Raiders square off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 9th, in Lubbock, Texas. Let it be known that traveling to Lubbock for a football game is not for the meek or mild.

West Texas Championship Saddle donated by ML Leddy's of Fort Worth. Pictured from left to right: Wilson and Martha Franklin, TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini, and Mark Dunlap

This 2021 matchup will see the return of full capacity seating which will make for an eventful game atmosphere. Throw in a 6 p.m. kick-off on the high plains of Lubbock, with a packed stadium of well hydrated, tortilla flinging, Raiders faithful, and this game will be anything but boring. If we've learned anything in the past, it's to always expect the unexpected, especially at night in Lubbock.

TCU will be coming off another bad home loss. While Texas Tech will likely still be riding high from their unexpected win against West Virginia. If you missed it, the weekend before, Texas beat Tech by 35 points, 70-35. Ouch!

What makes this game even more interesting is that the offensive coordinator from each school used to co-coach the TCU offense. Remember the Josh Doctson and Aaron Green days? Doug Meacham and Sonny Cumbie were the fierce leaders of that well-oiled offensive machine and finalists for Offensive Coordinator of the Year back in 2014. Fast forward to today and TCU's former co-offensive coordinators, Cumbie and Meacham will be together again, except on opposite sides of the field. Cumbie is in his second season, at his Alma Mater, leading the Raiders offense while Meacham is in his second season back with the Frogs. Like we said, always interesting.