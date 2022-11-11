How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Texas

Hello!

SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics. And that includes football, evidently. Regarding the TCU/Texas game, here is the relevant information:

Kickoff - 6:30 pm, Central Time

TV - ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your fee trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread, sponsored by Hell's Half Acre Stadium Goods.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

It's the biggest game of the year. TCU is taking on Texas in Austin. ESPN GameDay will be present, as will thousands of Horned Frog fans hoping for TCU to go 10-0 (11-0, if you count BYE).

And Gary Patterson will be there, of course.

It's a game for the ages; and many people in Frogdom are concerned. They of little faith. It would appear that our winning nine times in a row, back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back . . . (surely you get the point!) is insufficient for certain folks to rest confident that TCU will beat a team whose two greatest boasts is winning over a team that we demolished first, and losing to another, even when that team had 100 penalty yards in the game. And that team you lost to almost lost to A & M (who have one conference win to their credit).

Unfortunately, some of these doubters include members of the KillerFrog writing staff.

Don't let them fool you.

TCU wins 35-0.

And as we know, Sports Ignoramus or not, I'm always right.

Go Frogs!

