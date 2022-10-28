How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. West Virginia

Hello!

SI here. The guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU sports. And that includes football, evidently. TCU will be in Morgantown, taking on West Virginia this Saturday at 11:00 am (as everyone in the Big 12 already knows). Here is the information you need:

Kickoff - 11 am, Central Time

TV - ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones, and Kris Budden

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your fee trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

Flying high at 7-0, TCU will be visiting West Virginia in Morgantown, a community well-known for its genius and universal excellence in interdisciplinary academic study, as recounted here.

Of course, West Virginia also has a formidable football team, of great historical prestige. Fortunately, that team has not performed as well lately. Unfortunately, I am persuaded they are playing possum, and I have outlined their strategy, as I conceive it, in the aforementioned link.

TCU has not done well historically against West Virginia. West Virginia has beaten us in all four of our last meetings, and I believe the last time TCU beat them in Morgantown was in 2014 (I may be off a year or two; I don't exactly pay close attention to these kinds of things).

Nevertheless, it would seem a foregone conclusion that Saturday is ours to lose. But, what if the Mountaineers are playing possum, as I have warned? What if, as they did with Baylor, West Virginia, sly and ironic as they are, intend to take advantage of the different climate and altitude, to say nothing of their fan base, and wear the Frogs down in a war of attrition?

Even so, the Frogs should look good. They are aware they have struggled in the first halves of the last two games. You can bet their coaching staff is going to be emphasizing the need to hit hard and early. If the TCU offense can put some good points on the board, and let the defense do its job, Saturday's bout shouldn't look so much like Foreman vs Ali as Tyson vs McNeeley.

In the meantime, let's just thank God we are not meeting them on the debate stage.

