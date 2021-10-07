Opponent Depth chart for Texas Tech vs. TCU

This weekend is going to be a battle for the Horned Frogs. Coming off two close losses, they are looking to bounce back. Texas Tech on the other hand is looking to keep it rolling coming off a nail bitter of a victory versus West Virginia. One thing TCU has to look forward too is knowing that they had more of a chance to beat Texas then Texas Tech had chance to beat Texas. As Texas gave the Red Raiders gave them a butt whopping to remember. The Horned Frogs lost their first conference battle this year to Texas by 5 points. Its going to be a good one in Lubbock. Game starts at 6 p.m. Tune in for the Battle for the Saddle.

Here is Texas Tech’s depth chart for Offense, Defense, and Special Teams:

OFFENSE

WR-X: Kaylon Geiger Sr. Trey Cleveland J.J. Sparkman

WR-Z: Erik Ezukanma Loic Fouonji Jerand Bradley

WR-H: McLane Mannix Myles Price Dalton Rigdon

LT: T.J. Storment Larry Moore

LG: Weston Wright Casey Verhulst

OC: Dawson Deaton Clayton Franks

RG: Josh Burger Landon Peterson

RT: Caleb Rogers Ethan Carde

TE: Travis Koontz Mason Tharp

QB: Henry Colombi Donovan Smith Behren Morton

RB: SaRodorick Thompson Xavier White Tahj Brooks

DEFENSE

DE: Tyree Wilson Nelson Mbanasor L.B. Moore

NT: Jaylon Hutchings Tony Bradford Jr Troy Te'o

DT: Devin Drew Philip Blidi

SAM: Colin Schooler Jacob Morgenstern

MIKE: Krishon Merriweather Riko Jeffers Tyrique Matthews

WILL: Brandon Bouyer-Randle Brandon Jesiah Pierre

SPUR: Reggie Pearson Jr Kosi Eldridge

CB: DaMarcus Fields Adrian Frye Nate Floyd

S: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Cam White

S: Eric Monroe Seth Collins

CB: Malik Dunlap Rayshad Williams Kobee Minor

SPECIAL TEAMS

PT: Austin McNamara Jonathan Garibay

PK: Jonathan Garibay Trey Wolff

KO: Trey Wolff Jonathan Garibay

LS: Jackson Knotts Hayden Welte Jacob Mauch

H: Austin McNamara Behren Morton

PR: McLane Mannix Adrain Frye

KR: Kaylon Geiger Sr Tahj Brooks Myles Price