Opponent Depth chart for Texas Tech vs. TCU

Opponent Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. Texas Tech
This weekend is going to be a battle for the Horned Frogs. Coming off two close losses, they are looking to bounce back. Texas Tech on the other hand is looking to keep it rolling coming off a nail bitter of a victory versus West Virginia. One thing TCU has to look forward too is knowing that they had more of a chance to beat Texas then Texas Tech had chance to beat Texas. As Texas gave the Red Raiders gave them a butt whopping to remember. The Horned Frogs lost their first conference battle this year to Texas by 5 points. Its going to be a good one in Lubbock. Game starts at 6 p.m. Tune in for the Battle for the Saddle.
Here is Texas Tech’s depth chart for Offense, Defense, and Special Teams:
OFFENSE
WR-X: Kaylon Geiger Sr. Trey Cleveland J.J. Sparkman
WR-Z: Erik Ezukanma Loic Fouonji Jerand Bradley
WR-H: McLane Mannix Myles Price Dalton Rigdon
LT: T.J. Storment Larry Moore
LG: Weston Wright Casey Verhulst
OC: Dawson Deaton Clayton Franks
RG: Josh Burger Landon Peterson
RT: Caleb Rogers Ethan Carde
TE: Travis Koontz Mason Tharp
QB: Henry Colombi Donovan Smith Behren Morton
RB: SaRodorick Thompson Xavier White Tahj Brooks
DEFENSE
DE: Tyree Wilson Nelson Mbanasor L.B. Moore
NT: Jaylon Hutchings Tony Bradford Jr Troy Te'o
DT: Devin Drew Philip Blidi
SAM: Colin Schooler Jacob Morgenstern
MIKE: Krishon Merriweather Riko Jeffers Tyrique Matthews
WILL: Brandon Bouyer-Randle Brandon Jesiah Pierre
SPUR: Reggie Pearson Jr Kosi Eldridge
CB: DaMarcus Fields Adrian Frye Nate Floyd
S: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Cam White
S: Eric Monroe Seth Collins
CB: Malik Dunlap Rayshad Williams Kobee Minor
SPECIAL TEAMS
PT: Austin McNamara Jonathan Garibay
PK: Jonathan Garibay Trey Wolff
KO: Trey Wolff Jonathan Garibay
LS: Jackson Knotts Hayden Welte Jacob Mauch
H: Austin McNamara Behren Morton
PR: McLane Mannix Adrain Frye
KR: Kaylon Geiger Sr Tahj Brooks Myles Price