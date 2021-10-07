Opponent Depth chart for Texas Tech vs. TCU

    • October 7, 2021
    Opponent Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. Texas Tech

    Photo: Associated Press

    Opponent Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. Texas Tech

    Texas Tech released their depth chart for Week 6 versus the TCU Horned Frogs.
    This weekend is going to be a battle for the Horned Frogs. Coming off two close losses, they are looking to bounce back. Texas Tech on the other hand is looking to keep it rolling coming off a nail bitter of a victory versus West Virginia. One thing TCU has to look forward too is knowing that they had more of a chance to beat Texas then Texas Tech had chance to beat Texas. As Texas gave the Red Raiders gave them a butt whopping to remember. The Horned Frogs lost their first conference battle this year to Texas by 5 points. Its going to be a good one in Lubbock. Game starts at 6 p.m. Tune in for the Battle for the Saddle.

    Here is Texas Tech’s depth chart for Offense, Defense, and Special Teams:

    OFFENSE

    WR-X: Kaylon Geiger Sr.  Trey Cleveland J.J. Sparkman 

    WR-Z: Erik Ezukanma  Loic Fouonji  Jerand Bradley

    WR-H: McLane Mannix   Myles Price  Dalton Rigdon 

    LT: T.J. Storment  Larry Moore

    LG: Weston Wright   Casey Verhulst  

    OC:  Dawson Deaton  Clayton Franks

    RG: Josh Burger   Landon Peterson

    RT: Caleb Rogers  Ethan Carde 

    TE:  Travis Koontz   Mason Tharp

    QB: Henry Colombi   Donovan Smith    Behren Morton 

    RB:  SaRodorick Thompson    Xavier White    Tahj Brooks 

    DEFENSE

    DE: Tyree Wilson  Nelson Mbanasor     L.B. Moore  

    NT: Jaylon Hutchings   Tony Bradford Jr    Troy Te'o 

    DT: Devin Drew  Philip Blidi

    SAM: Colin Schooler   Jacob Morgenstern   

    MIKE: Krishon Merriweather   Riko Jeffers  Tyrique Matthews  

    WILL: Brandon Bouyer-Randle  Brandon  Jesiah Pierre  

    SPUR: Reggie Pearson Jr   Kosi Eldridge  

    CB: DaMarcus Fields   Adrian Frye    Nate Floyd 

    S: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson    Cam White 

    S: Eric Monroe   Seth Collins  

    CB: Malik Dunlap    Rayshad  Williams    Kobee Minor

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    PT: Austin McNamara     Jonathan  Garibay 

    PK: Jonathan Garibay    Trey Wolff 

    KO:  Trey Wolff   Jonathan Garibay

    LS: Jackson Knotts   Hayden Welte   Jacob Mauch

    H: Austin McNamara    Behren Morton 

    PR: McLane Mannix    Adrain Frye 

    KR: Kaylon Geiger Sr    Tahj Brooks  Myles Price 

