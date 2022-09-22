Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Battle For Iron Skillet Brings Together Familiar Faces For TCU, SMU Football

Crosstown rivals TCU and SMU have coaching and player ties that go back several seasons.
The Battle for the Iron Skillet always highlights the numerous connections between TCU and SMU's coaches and players. This year, both programs hired coaches with a shared history. Head coaches Sonny Dykes and Rhett Lashlee worked together at SMU. 

Other tie-ins include a starting offensive lineman switching teams and former Oklahoma teammates are on opposite sides of the rivalry. 

Tori Couch talks about these connections and a couple players to watch when the Horned Frogs visit the Mustangs on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 am. 

