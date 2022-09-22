The Battle for the Iron Skillet always highlights the numerous connections between TCU and SMU's coaches and players. This year, both programs hired coaches with a shared history. Head coaches Sonny Dykes and Rhett Lashlee worked together at SMU.

Other tie-ins include a starting offensive lineman switching teams and former Oklahoma teammates are on opposite sides of the rivalry.

Tori Couch talks about these connections and a couple players to watch when the Horned Frogs visit the Mustangs on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 am.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.