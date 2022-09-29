Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori's Thought's: Nation's Most Efficient Quarterback, TCU Offense Have More To Prove

TCU's offense has the nation's most efficient quarterback and leads the Big 12 conference in yards per play, but a top-20 match up with Oklahoma should test those numbers.
TCU’s offense has found a rhythm early in the 2022 season. The Horned Frogs are averaging 46 points and more than 500 yards per game. Quarterback Max Duggan leads the nation in offensive passing efficiency.

The offense will face its first major test of the season on Saturday in the Big 12 conference opener against Oklahoma. Tori Couch takes a closer look at TCU’s offensive numbers and how they stack up against a top-20 team.  

