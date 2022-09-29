WATCH! Tori's Thought's: Nation's Most Efficient Quarterback, TCU Offense Have More To Prove

TCU’s offense has found a rhythm early in the 2022 season. The Horned Frogs are averaging 46 points and more than 500 yards per game. Quarterback Max Duggan leads the nation in offensive passing efficiency.

The offense will face its first major test of the season on Saturday in the Big 12 conference opener against Oklahoma. Tori Couch takes a closer look at TCU’s offensive numbers and how they stack up against a top-20 team.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.