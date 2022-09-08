Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: TCU Football Expectations versus Tarleton State

Tori Couch highlights players and trends to watch when the TCU football team takes on Tarleton State in the 2022 home-opener.
KillerFrogs reporter Tori Couch shares her expectations for TCU football’s home-opener against Tarleton State. The Horned Frogs should dominate on defense, offense, and special teams. Running back Emari Demercado could hit a career milestone and kick returner Derius Davis is seeking a top spot in the TCU record books.

