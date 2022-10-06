Skip to main content

Watch! Tori's Thought's: TCU and Kansas Football Steal Spotlight, Redefine Series

TCU visits a revived Kansas program with an undefeated start and another top-20 win on the line.
TCU's first conference road trip looks much harder now than it did before the season started. The Kansas Jayhawks have gotten off to a historic start, earned a top-20 ranking, and will welcome ESPN's College GameDay to campus for the first time in program history. A sellout crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has already been announced in advance of the game. 

Tori Couch takes a look at the personnel and numbers behind TCU and Kansas' undefeated starts, setting up a top-20 showdown. 

Visit the Blue Wings Rising site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.

