Watch! Tori's Thought's: TCU and Kansas Football Steal Spotlight, Redefine Series

TCU's first conference road trip looks much harder now than it did before the season started. The Kansas Jayhawks have gotten off to a historic start, earned a top-20 ranking, and will welcome ESPN's College GameDay to campus for the first time in program history. A sellout crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has already been announced in advance of the game.

Tori Couch takes a look at the personnel and numbers behind TCU and Kansas' undefeated starts, setting up a top-20 showdown.

