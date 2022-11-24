Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: TCU's Seniors Ending Careers on High Note

TCU's senior class has experienced everything from a 5-win season to a coaching change to a No. 4 national ranking.
TCU (11-0 overall, 8-0 Big 12) will finish the 2022 regular season at home against Iowa State (4-7, 1-7). Saturday's game also marks the final time the senior class will play at Amon G. Carter Stadium. 

Prior to this year, the seniors had not won more than seven games in a season. COVID-19 disrupted the 2020 season and wins over ranked teams, including Texas and Baylor, highlighted the sub-.500 seasons. 

Now, the seniors are spear-heading an undefeated, 11-0 season and will play for a Big 12 Conference title next week. The No. 4 Horned Frogs are also two wins away from their first College Football Playoff appearance. 

Tori Couch looks back at what this senior class has achieved, both individually and as a group, and the moments TCU fans will remember for years to come. 

