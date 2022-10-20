Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Catch Vaughn, Martinez, and Kansas State if you can

TCU must slow down the Big 12's best rushing attack to claim first place in the conference.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Big 12’s top rushing attack will visit Fort Worth on Saturday.

Kansas State (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) averages 244.5 rushing yards per game. Running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Adrian Martinez key the attack through a run-pass option scheme.

Tori Couch discusses the players behind the numbers and their performances this season. 

