Week 13 Results: Then There Were Two….

For the first time since 1998, the Big 12 Championship Game will not include Oklahoma or Texas. Baylor held on to beat Tech. And, all the crazy antics that go into a Bedlam game were on show in Stillwater. Oklahoma State held on to win in a thriller. Oklahoma ended up with their second loss and will be staying in Norman next weekend. The championship game will feature OSU in a rematch with Baylor.

In the Top 25, there was also drama. Bama looked like they were out and came back to win the Iron Bowl in four overtimes. Jim Harbaugh finally got a win in “The Game” while eliminating Ohio State from the CFP. UTSA suffered their first loss of the season after being destroyed by North Texas. And Iowa ended up in the Big 10 Championship after Minnesota beat Wisconsin.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

Texas (5-7, 3-6 in Big 12) vs. Kansas State (7-5, 4-5 in Big 12)

Texas wins 22-17

Texas had not lost six straight since the Eisenhower era. Would they make it seven in a row? The first half was a back-and-forth affair with several lead changes. K-State took a 17-16 lead into the locker room at the half. The only scoring in the second half were two Dicker the Kicker field goals, one in each quarter, to give Texas their first win since they beat TCU on October 2.

Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 in Big 12) vs. TCU (5-7, 3-6 in Big 12)

Iowa State wins 48-14

Frogs could have been bowl eligible with a win. That, though, was a stretch from the beginning. Finally, the season is over. No bowl game this year. It’s a new era in Fort Worth. Expect an official announcement about Sonny Dykes any day now. Time to move on and put this disastrous season in the rear-view mirror.

#8 Baylor (10-2, 7-2 in Big 12) vs Texas Tech (6-6, 3-6 in Big 12)

Baylor wins 27-24

Tech had one job – one job! Keep Baylor out of the Big 12 Championship Game. Nope. They couldn’t even get that job done. At the end of the day, Baylor is in the Big 12 Championship and in the CFP’s Top 10; Tech is going bowling, and Texas is not. So, there’s that!

Kansas (2-10, 1-8 in Big 12) vs. West Virginia (6-6, 4-5 in Big 12)

West Virginia wins 34-28

The Mountaineers are going bowling. Their season took a downturn early on, but they were able to salvage enough to be bowl eligible. Kansas didn’t make it easy on them, though. The Jayhawks tried to get their second conference win by tying the game in the 3rd quarter then coming within one score late in the game.

#7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1 in Big 12 vs #10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State wins 37-33

Bedlam. That’s what it was. This game had some of everything – a couple of muffed punts leading to points, a safety, lead changes, what looked like a shoot-out. It was an exciting game, and Caleb Williams was still trying to win it for his team with seconds to play. Oklahoma took a 9-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Pokes scored twice in the first six minutes of the last frame. In the end, Oklahoma will be staying home next weekend and watching the Big 12 Championship Game in Norman. Interestingly, in the year that both Texas and Oklahoma announced they are leaving for the SEC, neither of them makes the championship game for the first time since 1998.

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

Georgia and Cincinnati are now the only undefeated FBS teams.

#5 Michigan (11-1) vs. #2 Ohio State (10-2)

Michigan wins 42-27

Jim Harbaugh finally wins “The Game,” and Ohio State is eliminated from the CFP. Michigan now plays in the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time.

Auburn (6-6) vs #3 Alabama (11-1)

Alabama wins 24-22 in 4OT

Bama was done. Down by 7 with 2:06 to play, Auburn held on 4th and 1. All they had to do was run the clock out. But they ran out of bounds instead of letting the clock run. They gave Bama the ball back and an extra 40 seconds. That was enough to tie it with 0:33 left. Four overtimes later, Bama survived.

East Carolina (7-5) vs. #4 Cincinnati (12-0)

Cincinnati wins 35-13

The Bearcats were trying to tell the Selection Committee that undefeated means undefeated.

Nebraska (3-9) vs. #16 Iowa (10-2)

Iowa wins 28-21

Another close loss for the Cornhuskers. With the win and a loss later in the day by Wisconsin, Iowa secures a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Minnesota (8-4) vs #14 Wisconsin (8-4)

Minnesota wins 23-13

Wisconsin loses, allowing Iowa to advance to the championship game.

LSU (6-6) vs. #14 Texas A&M (8-4)

LSU wins 27-24

Poor Aggies. LSU throws a 28-yard touchdown with 0:26 to play to take the lead.

#20 N.C. State (9-3) vs. North Carolina (6-6)

N.C. State wins 34-30

Mack Brown almost had the upset going up by nine points with two minutes to play. The Wolfpack scored with a 64-yard touchdown pass just 14 seconds after the Tar Heels, then recovered the onsite kick to go-ahead less than a minute later.

North Texas (6-6) vs. #22 UTSA (11-1)

North Texas wins 45-23

UTSA loses their first game of the season. And North Texas becomes bowl eligible.

