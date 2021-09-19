Big 12 Recap: Week 3

Week 3 was a good week for the Big 12 Conference. Every team, playing a nonconference game, won including an upset over a ranked team and another win on the blue turf in Boise. The Top 10 all held strong, but there were several close games.

Major upsets did not occur in the third week of the college football season, but if a play here or there had gone slightly differently, there could have been many disappointed fans across the country. Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, and Coastal Carolina, all ranked teams, won their games by only one possession.

Here’s how each Big 12 team fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

#3 Oklahoma vs Nebraska

Oklahoma wins 23-16

Fifty years ago, it was billed as “The Game of the Century.” These two former foes met once again in Norman to commemorate that day. It was as if the two had not lost a beat with the Nebraska defense putting up a fight. In the end, Oklahoma did not beat Nebraska, but Nebraska beat Nebraska. Take away too many penalties and key turnovers, this could have been a different game. Speaking of turnovers, Oklahoma may have had the best catch of the season. DB D.J. Graham made an incredible leaping one-handed in the fourth quarter. Watch the play here:

West Virginia vs #15 Virginia Tech

West Virginia wins 27-21

After losing to Maryland on the road in Week 1, the Mountaineers have improved. They took an early lead, with an 80-yard run by Leddie Brown, on only the second play from scrimmage. West Virginia led throughout the game but nearly blew a 20-point advantage after two Virginia Tech fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Hokies got a short field to take the lead, after West Virginia threw an interception late in the game. However, the Mountaineers defense held on both third and fourth downs and the Black Diamond trophy returned to Morgantown.

Kansas State at Nevada

Kansas State wins 38-17

The Wildcats had a dominating performance in Week 1 against Power 5 Stanford. Then in week 2, they held on to beat Southern Illinois after losing their quarterback to an injury. It seems they figured out how to play with the new QB. While the game was close through three quarters, K-State scored three touchdowns, in the forth to solidify the victory.

Kansas vs Baylor

Baylor wins 45-7

The Bears went to Lawrence, and their offense just exploded. They had 576 total yards, with 269 yards passing, and 307 yards rushing. Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon completed 19 of 23 passes, and RB Abram Smith led the rushing efforts with 122 yards on 16 carries. But it was against Kansas. No need to say any more.

Texas Tech vs Florida International

Texas Tech wins 54-21

Sonny Cumbie’s offense showed up on Saturday, with a total of 584 yards. Red Raiders QB Tyler Shough went 26-35 for 399 yards. In the first two games of the season, he had thrown for a combined 28-45 for 384 yards. Texas Tech showed improvement on both the offensive line and in defense. After another shaky start to the game, the Red Raiders dominated FIU. Bring on Texas next week.

Texas vs Rice

Texas wins 58-0

After the stunning defeat last week at Arkansas, the Longhorns dominated their former Southwest Conference foe with over 600 yards of total offense. Two running backs went for 100+ yards in the game, with Bijan Robinson gaining 127 yards on 13 carries and Roschon Johnson gaining 112 yards on only three carries, including a 72-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State at Boise State

Oklahoma State wins 21-20

The Pokes traveled to Boise and the blue turf. The Broncos rarely lose at home, and, in fact, have the best home winning percentage in FBS over the last 20 years. Boise State took the early lead. OSU scored the go-ahead touchdown with seconds left in the first half. The score was 21-20 at half, and neither defense allowed any points in the second half. Late in the game, OSU fumbled at their own 40-yard line. Boise recovered and looked to have the scoop and score for a touchdown. After review, it was Boise ball, but at the place of the fumble. With 2:31 left, Boise attempted a 36-yard field goal to take the lead, but it was blocked by OSU.

#14 Iowa State at UNLV

Iowa State wins 48-3

The Cyclones bounced back after losing the CyHawk game last week. They played the UNLV Rebels in the new NFL Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The ISU fans are well-known for traveling well to away games. At times, the crowd in Vegas almost looked like a home crowd advantage for the Cyclones. They had no trouble in the late-night game.

In addition to the Big 12 games, there were three top twenty-five match-ups.

#11 Florida vs #1 Alabama

Alabama wins 31-29

The Swamp was rocking yesterday. The Gators scored late in the game to bring the score within two points. The 2-point conversion attempt failed, and Bama survived.

#10 Penn State vs #22 Auburn

Penn State wins 28-20

It was the annual White Out in Happy Valley, which is always a great game to watch. This may have been the most exciting game on Saturday. Penn State started the fourth quarter up by one point and added to the lead later that quarter. Auburn was driving at the end of the game but ran out of time at the Penn State 26-yard line.

#23 BYU vs #19 Arizona State

BYU wins 27-17

The soon-to-be Big 12 team looked good against a Power 5 team in ASU. BYU went ahead in the second quarter and was able to maintain the lead for the rest of the game.