Colorado Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. TCU
The Buffaloes are not the favorites going into this game. But, the Horned Frogs are still coming into their house. So, Colorado has a chance to show they want to win and why they think the Pac-12 is better than the Big-12.
Here is the Colorado depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR-X
6 Arias, Daniel 80 Robinson, Ty 15 Sowell, Chase 23 Page, Grant
WR-Z
1 Lemonious-Craig, Montana 3 Penry, Chase 4 Tyson, Jordyn 83 Harrison, Michael
WR-F
13 Bell, Maurice 2 Sneed II, R.J. 25 Hestera, Jack 10 Jackson, Jaylon
LT
76 Fillip, Frank 72 Gray, Travis
LG
70 Roddick, Casey 52 Eckardt, Luke
OC
64 Johnson, Austin 53 Fenske, Noah 55 Wells, Van
RG
75 Brown, Tommy 64 Johnson, Austin 65 Harkey, Alex
RT
60 Wiley, Jake 69 Christian-Lichtenhan, Gerad 73 Reznik, Ben
TE
38 Russell, Brady 18 Fauria, Caleb 82 Smith, Austin 87 Olsen, Erik
QB
12 Lewis, Brendon 5 Shrout, J.T. 7 McCown, Owen 9 Carter, Drew 14 Kopp, Maddox
RB
8 Fontenot, Alex 20 Smith, Deion 21 Stacks, Jayle 44 Offerdahl, Charlie
00 Venn, Victor
DEFENSE
DE
54 Lang, Terrance 90 Main, Chance 44 Grant, Devin
DT
91 Rodman, Na'im 95 Martin, Tyas 56 Maddox, Mason
DT
99 Sami, Jalen 13 Jackson, Justin 93 Williams, Ryan
EDGE
1 Thomas, Guy 4 Montgomery, Jamar 48 Magalei, Zion 58 Williams, Alvin
Read More
SLB
7 Ham II, Marvin 32 Smith, Aubrey
MLB
8 Chandler-Semedo, Josh 12 Perry, Quinn 35 Williams, Mister
WLB
20 Barnes, Robert 10 Kerry, Eoghan 29 Hurtado, Isaac
LCB
6 Reed, Nikko 26 Oliver, Jason 25 Mills, Keyshon
FS
23 Lewis, Isaiah 3 Mack Jr., Jeremy 9 Dixson, Dylan
SS
43 Woods, Trevor 2 Striker, Jaylen 41 Lyle, Anthony
RCB
00 Moore, Kaylin 21 Wiggins, Joshua 27 Bethel Jr., Nigel
NB
5 Taylor, Tyrin 15 Harris, Simeon
SPECIAL TEAMS
PT
88 Logan, Ashton 53 Carrizosa, Trent
PK
36 Becker, Cole 98 Palazzo, Cristiano 45 Hubbard, Noah
KO
36 Becker, Cole 98 Palazzo, Cristiano 45 Hubbard, Noah
LS
85 Bedell, Derek 57 Warchuck, Cameron
H
88 Logan, Ashton 53 Carrizosa, Trent
PR
3 Penry, Chase 6 Reed, Nikko 4 Tyson, Jordyn
KR
6 Reed, Nikko 20 Smith, Deion 13 Bell, Maurice 44 Offerdahl, Charlie
RESERVES
INJ 33 Gustav, Joshka
