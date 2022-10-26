When Do The College Football Playoff Rankings Come Out?

Don't look now, but we're onto Week 9 of the College Football season. The home stretch means that the conversation shifts to the Playoff. The first set of College Football Playoff Rankings are due Tuesday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Below, find the full schedule of when each set of rankings are scheduled for released and the schedule for the 2022 CFP.

The following release times are in Eastern Time (ET).

Tuesday, November 1, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 8, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 15, roughly 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 22, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, 12:00 p.m.

How Can I Watch The Rankings Reveal?

The rankings are revealed on an ESPN special at the aforementioned times. The show generally reveals groupings of five teams at a time, starting with 20-25 and working their way up. The final four are released top to bottom.

Selection Sunday is a multi-hour event, with New Years Six bowl matchups being revealed roughly two hours after the Playoff contenders.

The rest of the bowl matchups are revealed throughout the day.

You can catch the bowl matchups reveal here at KillerFrogs as they happen on Dec. 4.

How Are The CFP Rankings Decided?

The top 25 teams are ranked weekly starting after Week 9 by a 13-member CFP Committee. The members are comprised of athletic directors, former coaches, and those closest and most familiar with the sport.

The committee begins by casting ballots to narrow teams down to a small pool. From there, they rank them 1-25 based on "a wide variety of data and information." The top four teams are assigned to the College Football playoff on their final ranking on Selection Sunday (Dec. 4).

Supposedly the rankings are always started from scratch, although coverage of the rankings often include verbiage like "moved them down," so this is widely considered to not be the case.

