When Is The 2024 College Football National Championship?

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Fans, start booking hotels and flights now for the 2024 College Football National Championship.

Confetti hasn't finished raining down in Los Angeles, but preparation for the 2024 College Football National Championship is already underway. NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, hosts next year's title game on Jan. 8, 2024. This is Houston's first stint as the CFP Championship host, and is the second Texas venue to do so (AT&T Stadium, 2015).

Next year's CFP Semifinal bowls include the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The field expands to 12 teams beginning with the 2024-25 College Football Playoff and all New Year's Six bowls fold into the playoff mix.

NRG Stadium To Host 2024 College Football National Championship

NRG Stadium was named the host of the 2024 College Football National Championship game in November 2017. It already hosts an annual kickoff game and the Texas Bowl, which sat over 50,000 fans for Texas Tech-Ole Miss this past season.

The venue is no stranger to hosting big-time events. It hosted three Super Bowls, most recently in 2017, as well as the annual Houston Rodeo, which saw nearly 2.5 million visitors over a three-week span in March 2022.

However, this is Houston's first time hosting a College Football Playoff.

Kickoff is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024 at a time to be determined. Historically, the game kicks between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Unfortunately, the 2023 Rose Bowl was the last of its kind.

The Grandaddy Of Them All rotates in as one of two College Football Playoff semifinals for 2024 and will be an annual playoff game with the 2024-25 expansion. The silver lining is that the Rose Bowl returns to its traditional New Year's Day time slot in 2024.

The Sugar Bowl also returns as a semifinal in 2023. The Rose and Sugar Bowls last featured a semifinal matchup in 2021.

Traditionally, semifinal games kick off at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. ET, with the set times chosen after the teams are set.

Stay tuned with KillerFrogs for updates on 2024 College Football Playoff scheduling announcements.

