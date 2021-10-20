West Virginia Releases Depth Chart: Week 8 at TCU
Well the bear always beats the man I guess. After the Mountaineers lost to Baylor, they had a week off to re-evaluate life. Offensively, they have been struggling to put up points, averaging around 27 points. However, their defense has backed them up a lot helping them to play some low-scoring close football games. West Virginia is looking to fix their record too. They are on the losing side of things. So, TCU has to come ready to play. Which they will because both teams are hungry for wins, but the only problem is how banged up their roster is. West Virginia travels to Fort Worth to take on TCU in a night game.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene
RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr.
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather
WR (Z): Sean Ryan OR Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown
WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith
WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich
TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks
Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard
Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone
Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
Right Guard: Doug Nester, John Hughes
Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum
DEFENSE
DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons
DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson
DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton
BAN: VanDarius Cowan OR Jared Bartlett, Lanell Carr
MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens
WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon
LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin
RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews
FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks
CAT: Sean Mahone, Kerry Martin Jr.
SPEAR: Scottie Young, Charles Woods
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter
P: Tyler Sumpter
KO: Casey Legg
H: Graeson Malashevich
LS: J.P. Hadley OR Austin Brinkman
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown
PR: Reese Smith, OR Winston Wright Jr., OR Isaiah Esdale
