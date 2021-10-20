    • October 20, 2021
    West Virginia Releases Depth Chart: Week 8 at TCU

    The West Virginia Mountaineers come to Fort Worth this week for a game versus the TCU Horned Frogs.
    Well the bear always beats the man I guess. After the Mountaineers lost to Baylor, they had a week off to re-evaluate life. Offensively, they have been struggling to put up points, averaging around 27 points.  However, their defense has backed them up a lot helping them to play some low-scoring close football games. West Virginia is looking to fix their record too. They are on the losing side of things. So, TCU has to come ready to play. Which they will because both teams are hungry for wins, but the only problem is how banged up their roster is. West Virginia travels to Fort Worth to take on TCU in a night game.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

    RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr.

    WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

    WR (Z): Sean Ryan OR Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown

    WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

    WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

    TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

    Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

    Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

    Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

    Right Guard: Doug Nester, John Hughes

    Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum

    DEFENSE

    DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

    DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

    DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

    BAN: VanDarius Cowan OR Jared Bartlett, Lanell Carr

    MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

    WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

    LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

    RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews

    FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

    CAT: Sean Mahone, Kerry Martin Jr.

    SPEAR: Scottie Young, Charles Woods

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

    P: Tyler Sumpter

    KO: Casey Legg

    H: Graeson Malashevich

    LS: J.P. Hadley OR Austin Brinkman

    KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

    PR: Reese Smith, OR Winston Wright Jr., OR Isaiah Esdale

