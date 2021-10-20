West Virginia Releases Depth Chart: Week 8 at TCU

Well the bear always beats the man I guess. After the Mountaineers lost to Baylor, they had a week off to re-evaluate life. Offensively, they have been struggling to put up points, averaging around 27 points. However, their defense has backed them up a lot helping them to play some low-scoring close football games. West Virginia is looking to fix their record too. They are on the losing side of things. So, TCU has to come ready to play. Which they will because both teams are hungry for wins, but the only problem is how banged up their roster is. West Virginia travels to Fort Worth to take on TCU in a night game.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

WR (Z): Sean Ryan OR Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown

WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

Right Guard: Doug Nester, John Hughes

Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum

DEFENSE

DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

BAN: VanDarius Cowan OR Jared Bartlett, Lanell Carr

MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews

FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

CAT: Sean Mahone, Kerry Martin Jr.

SPEAR: Scottie Young, Charles Woods

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

P: Tyler Sumpter

KO: Casey Legg

H: Graeson Malashevich

LS: J.P. Hadley OR Austin Brinkman

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

PR: Reese Smith, OR Winston Wright Jr., OR Isaiah Esdale

