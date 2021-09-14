Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week: Zach Evans

Zach Evans is a beast, and he just needs to be fed. He had the game of the year, rushing for 190 yards on 22 carries, including a momentum changing 51-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining in the first half. His performance versus the California Golden Bears was noticed beyond Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Big 12 Conference has announced TCU running back Zach Evans as its Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday's 34-32 win over Cal.



The Frogs were playing as if they were frustrated in the first half. Both the defense and offense struggled. Cal was up early and had a 19-7 lead with the 2nd quarter coming to an end. His touchdown was just what the Frogs needed going into the locker room. Both the offense and defense came out even stronger for the 2nd half. TCU opened the second half with a 15-play, 75-yard drive to take its first lead in the contest.



Evans' 190 yards and 22 carries were both the most in a game by a Horned Frog since Sewo Olonilua ran for 194 yards on 32 attempts in the 10-7 overtime win against Cal in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl, per Mark Cohen, TCU's Associate Athletic Director for Communications.



A sophomore from Houston, Evans has topped 100 yards three times in the last four games. He is the first Horned Frog since Olonilua in 2019 with a rushing touchdown in four consecutive contests. Evans has a team-best 217 yards rushing this season on an 8.0 per carry average.

Give Zach the ball. Let him loose. Horned Frog fans expect to see him win the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week more times as the season continues.