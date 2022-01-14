Frogs in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend

Eight TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters that are in the Playoffs. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

Note: Jason Verrett (49ers) and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes played 21 snaps in the Bills' 27-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 18. In those 21 snaps, he recorded four QB pressures and a sack. The Bills host the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday night.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded three tackles and allowed just one reception for six yards in the Raiders' thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With the win, the Raiders secured a playoff berth. Las Vegas travels to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor pulled in two passes for 19 yards and had a rush for 10 yards in the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang missed the Chiefs' Week 18 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Kansas City secured the second seed in the AFC Playoffs and host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom played 10 snaps in limited action against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. The Rams host the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on the first-ever Monday Wild Card game.



Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers– Scott played limited special teams action in the Packers' Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions. The Packers secured the NFC's top seed and a bye week in the Wild Card round.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers– Summers did not see action in Week 18 against the Lions. The Packers secured the NFC's top seed and a bye week in the Wild Card round.

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Howard recorded six tackles and allowed two receptions on three targets in the Rams' Week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They host the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round on Monday night.

