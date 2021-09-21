Frogs in the NFL: Week 2

TCU has 24 former players now on current NFL rosters. Many of them saw game action in the Week 2 of the 2021 season.

It was tough for Frogs fans watching the second week of the NFL this past weekend. Andy Dalton, starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears, suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. Jason Verrett, cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 and is out for the season. Jalen Reagor caught a 36-yard catch early in the game for a touchdown, only to have it called back because Reagor stepped out of bounds before making the catch. Las Vegas Raiders rookie Trevon Moehrig did provide one positive aspect of the week for Frogs fans with three solo tackles.

Here is a full recap of how all the former TCU Horned Frogs did in Week 2 of the NFL season:

Arizona Cardinals

(34-33 W vs Minnesota Vikings)

* WR Josh Doctson – On the practice squad

Baltimore Ravens

(36-35 W vs Kansas City Chiefs)

* FS Ar’Darius Washington – In his rookie season and is third on the depth chart

Buffalo Bills

(35-0 W at Miami Dolphins)

* DE Jerry Hughes – One solo tackle and one assisted tackle

Chicago Bears

(20-17 W vs Cincinnati Bengals)

* QB Andy Dalton – Playing against his former team, Dalton threw 9-11 for 56 yards with one touchdown and one sack. He also rushed twice for 25 yards. His QB Rating was 118.2. He suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. On Monday, Bears officials said that Dalton is, in fact, still the Bears’ starting quarterback, health permitting.

Dallas Cowboys

(20-17 W at Los Angeles Chargers)

* OG Aviante Collins – On the practice squad

* FB Sewo Olonilua – Injured Reserve List, will not play this season

Denver Broncos

(23-13 W at Jacksonville Jaguars)

* OG/C Austin Schlottmann – Activated in Week 1; now third on the depth chart

Detroit Lions

(35-17 L at Green Bay Packers)

* RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai – Started; is having a decent season so far

Green Bay Packers

(35-17 W vs Detroit Lions)

* S Innes Gaines – On the practice squad

* DB Vernon Scott – Out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury

* ILB Ty Summers – Second on the depth chart; played on special teams with a tackle on a kickoff return

Houston Texans

(31-21 L at Cleveland Browns)

* DT Ross Blacklock – One solo tackle and one assisted tackle

* OT Marcus Cannon – After opting out in 2020, he is back this season and starting. Texans Fan Nation recently profiled Cannon. See the full story here:

* LB Garret Wallow – In his rookie season and is second on the depth chart

Indianapolis Colts

(27-24 L vs Los Angeles Rams)

* DE Ben Banogu – Third on the depth chart

* C Joey Hunt – On the practice squad

* RT Matt Pryor – Second on the depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs

(36-35 L at Baltimore Ravens)

* RT Lucas Niang – Started

Las Vegas Raiders

(26-17 W at Pittsburgh Steelers)

* FS Tre’von Moehrig – Three solo tackles

Los Angeles Rams

(27-24 W at Indianapolis Colts)

* ILB Travin Howard – Second on the depth chart

* LT Joe Noteboom – Second on the depth chart

Philadelphia Eagles

(17-11 L vs San Francisco 49ers)

* WR Jalen Reagor - Had two catches on five attempts for 5 yards. He also saw action as a punt returner

San Francisco 49ers

(17-11 W at Philadelphia Eagles)

* RCB Jason Verrett – Out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 1

Seattle Seahawks

(33-30 L vs Tennessee Titans)

* DE L.J. Collier –One assisted tackle