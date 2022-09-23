Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 3 Action

22 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes recorded one tackle in the Texans' Week 2 road loss to the Broncos. Looking for their first win of the season, Houston faces the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin returned a pair of kicks for 34 yards and had one rush for three yards in the Cowboys' upset win over the Bengals last week. This week, catch Turpin on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moheirg was a late scratch to the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Cardinals with a hip injury. He also missed the first two practices of the week and is questionable to play Sunday.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom played left tackle for the Rams in their win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams hit the road in Week 3 to play the Arizona Cardinals.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock recorded a tackle in the Vikings loss on Monday Night Football to the Eagles. The Vikings return home in Week 3 to host the NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu has been rumored to rotate in the role of the injured Shaq Leonard for the Colts, but has also come up in trade rumors. At 0-2, the Colts host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor saw an increased workload Sunday when rotational tackle Bernhard Raimann suffered an injury. The Colts play the Chiefs in Week 3.

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton nearly saw his first action of the season when a late-week report about Jameis Winston suffering fractures in his back arose. But Winston played anyway. The Saints visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Jalen Reagor had one reception for seven yards, but dropped another target and muffed a punt in the Vikings' loss to the Eagles in Week 2. The Vikings visit the Lions on Sunday.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottmann continues his role as the reserve center for the Vikings.

Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow missed the Texans' Week 2 game with injury, but hopes to return Sunday as the Texans visit the Bears.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– Verrett continues rehab after a torn ACL last season and has yet to get on the field. He is on the PUP list but the team hopes he can return soon. The 49ers visit the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.



Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Howard had core surgery for a sports hernia this offseason and is on the Reserve/PUP list. By rule, he cannot return until after Week 4.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang has two more weeks on the Reserve/PUP before he can return to the Chiefs. Upon his return, he may see a significant starting role.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions (Injured Reserve)

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks (Injured Reserve)

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Season-ending IR)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.