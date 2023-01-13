Frogs in the Pros: Messiah Bright drafted by Orlando Pride

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) held its 2023 Draft in Philadelphia, PA Thursday, which saw 48 of the nation’s top female soccer players get drafted in the league.

An incredibly selective draft, TCU’s Messiah Bright was selected in the second round, with the 21st overall pick, to the Orlando Pride. Bright becomes just the fourth Horned Frog to be drafted into the NWSL, following in the footsteps of Ryan Williams, Yazmeen Ryan, and Jenna Winebrenner.

While Bright will be turning pro and leaving TCU Women’s Soccer, she established quite the résumé over her five-year career with the Horned Frogs. Starting 103 career games at TCU, Bright is the all-time leader in goals scored (50) and is tied for fifth all-time in assists (18).

Last season, she led the way with 11 goals and four assists. Bright’s tremendous 2022 season saw her named to the All-Big 12 Conference First Team, All-Midwest Region First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-American Second Team.

The forward will leave her hometown of Dallas, TX and chase her dreams in Florida. Joining the Orlando Pride, Bright will look to impose herself and show her talents to get the Pride back to winning ways.

After a difficult 2022 season, the Orlando Pride placed 10th out of 12 clubs. Only averaging one goal per game, Orlando is sure to give their newest draft pick a chance to change that in the upcoming 2023 season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.