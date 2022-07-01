Cam Norrie Advances To Wimbledon’s Second Week

The first week of the Wimbledon fortnight has almost concluded. And for the first time in his professional career, former TCU Horned Frog Cameron (Cam) Norrie has won his first three matches and will play in his first, second week of any Grand Slam tournament.

Alastair Gray was the other former Horned Frog playing at the All England Club this week. He won his first-ever Grand Slam match, winning his First Round match but then fell short in his Second Round match.

Cameron Norrie

Norrie is the top-ranked British player and is the No. 9 seed in the tournament. This is his 5th appearance at Wimbledon. He now has a 6-4 record in The Championships. His previous best performance came last year when he advanced to the third round. This is his 19th Grand Slam event. He has never made it to the round of 16 at any Grand Slam.

On Monday, he took on Pablo Andujar of Spain (ranked No. 100). He won the First Round match in straight sets, winning 6-0, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. On Wednesday, he faced Jaume Munar of Spain (ranked No. 71) and won in five sets 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.

On Friday, in his Third Round match, while playing on Centre Court with the Duchess of Cambridge in attendance and John McEnroe calling his match, he had an easier time taking care of Steve Johnson of the USA (ranked No. 93). He won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1.

He takes on another American, No. 30 seed Tommy Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey who is also playing in his first-ever Fourth Round match at any Grand Slam, meaning regardless of who wins, the winner will play in their first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

Alastair Gray

Gray graduated from TCU in 2021 and made his Grand Slam debut this week at Wimbledon. He was selected as a Wildcard in the Men’s Draw. He is ranked No. 288 in the world and is the ninth-ranked Brit.

He won his First Round match on Tuesday, defeating Chun-hsin Tseng of Taiwan (ranked No. 95) in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). On Thursday, he lost to No. 11 seed Taylor Fritz (USA) 3-6, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6.

Gray also played for three years at TCU (2018-2020). In his junior year, he played at No. 1 in both singles and doubles and was the only upperclassman on the team. He finished 8-2 in singles, winning his last six matches before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.