Cam Norrie Advances To Wimbledon’s Semifinals

Bring on the semifinals! Cam Norrie’s (Great Britain) Wimbledon fortnight continues. The former Horned Frog won an epic 5-set match on Tuesday over David Goffin (Belgium) to advance to Friday’s semifinal match against No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Goffin got the early advantage, winning the first set 6-3, putting Norrie into a hole. Norrie was able to get a break in the second set to win 7-5. Goffin had no trouble getting two early breaks in the third set to win 6-2.

Down two sets to one with two left to play, the pressure was clearly on Norrie. After that third set, he turned to the hometown crowd for help. And they listened. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to watch, and the energy in the stands quickly changed.

Norrie was the one to win the breaks in the fourth set and won 6-3, setting up the fifth and deciding set. This was a back-and-forth on serve set. The set was tied 5-5 before Norrie won the break to go up 6-5. He then served for the match. He had an early 30-love lead before Goffin was able to force the game to go to deuce. Norrie responded to get the Advantage. Norrie won the point/set/match on a backhand unforced error by Goffin.

Norrie is the No. 9 seed at Wimbledon and the highest-ranked Brit in the Gentlemen’s Draw. Seventeen Brits began the tournament; now, only Norrie is still playing. He is now the only Brit remaining in either the Gentlemen’s or Ladies’ singles. He is the first Brit to make it to the semifinals since 2016, when Andy Murray won The Championship.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cheer for Brit Cameron Norrie after his quarterfinal victory on Tuesday. © Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s going to be tough,” said Norrie after the match when asked about facing Djokovic. “I’m going to have to improve a lot of things from today. I don’t think I’m going to have the chance to lose focus like I did today. I think I was a little bit fortunate. I, a couple of times, lost a little bit of focus and managed to get it back. I think with him, there is no room for that.”

Cam Norrie’s 2022 Wimbledon

First Round – Defeated Pablo Andujar (Spain, ranked No. 100) - 6-0, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

– Defeated (Spain, ranked No. 100) - 6-0, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. Second Round – Defeated Jaume Munar (Spain, ranked No. 71) - 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2

– Defeated (Spain, ranked No. 71) - 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 Third Round – Defeated Steve Johnson (USA, ranked No. 93) - 6-4, 6-0, 6-1

– Defeated (USA, ranked No. 93) - 6-4, 6-0, 6-1 Fourth Round - Defeated Tommy Paul (USA, No. 30 seed) - 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

- Defeated (USA, No. 30 seed) - 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 Quarterfinals – Defeated David Goffin (Belgium, ranked No. 58) – 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

– Defeated (Belgium, ranked No. 58) – 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 Semifinals – Will face Novak Djokovic (Serbia, No. 1 seed) on Friday

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

