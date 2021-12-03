Frogs in the NFL: Week 13 Action

16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 13, with nine of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes recorded two total tackles and two quarterback pressures in the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Saints. The Bills face the Patriots in Week 13 on Monday Night Football.

Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– Dalton threw for 317 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 16-14 Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions. Dalton will likely start again this week against the Cardinals in place of rookie Justin Fields, who is injured.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaiti missed the Lions' Week 12 game against the Bears with an injury. He is expected to return this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock played 30 snaps and recorded one quarterback hurry in Week 12. The Texans face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 at home.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded three tackles and allowed one reception against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The Raiders host the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor hauled in two passes for 31 yards against the Giants in Week 12. The Eagles face the New York Jets on the road this weekend.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier recorded three quarterback pressures against Washington on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs – Play the Denver Broncos

– Play the Denver Broncos Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts – Play the Houston Texans

– Play the Houston Texans Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams – Play the Jacksonville Jaguars

– Play the Jacksonville Jaguars Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens – Play the Pittsburgh Steelers

– Play the Pittsburgh Steelers Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers – On bye

– On bye Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers – On bye

– On bye Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans – Play the Indianapolis Colts

– Play the Indianapolis Colts Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Play the Jacksonville Jaguars

– Play the Jacksonville Jaguars Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts – Play the Houston Texans

– Play the Houston Texans Austin Schlottmann, OG, Denver Broncos– Play the Kansas City Chiefs



Aviante Collins (Cowboys) and Innis Gaines (Packers) are both currently signed to NFL practice squads.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow Killer Frogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!